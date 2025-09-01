Shares drop after Samsung and SK Hynix lose right to import US equipment in China

The logo of SK Hynix at and exhibition in Seoul, South Korea, in 2024. REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI/FILE
Seoul — Shares in SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics dropped on Monday after Washington revoked authorisations that allowed them to secure US semiconductor manufacturing equipment for their chip plants in China.
The move will make it difficult for the South Korean chipmakers to upgrade their factories in China, potentially eroding their competitiveness.
SK Hynix and Samsung, which dominate the global production of memory chips that power smartphones, computers and data centres, had until now benefited from exemptions to sweeping restrictions that the US imposed on chip-related exports to China. The revocation of the authorisations is set to go into effect in 120 days.
Shares in SK Hynix slid 4.8%. Analysts estimate that 30% to 40% of its DRAM and NAND production is based in China. Samsung is seen as less affected, with all its DRAM production outside China. About a third of its NAND chips are produced in China. Its shares fell 3%.
Global supply
In response to the move, SK Hynix said it would maintain close communication with both the Korean and the US governments and take necessary measures to minimise the impact on its business. Samsung declined to comment. Samsung vice-chair Jun Young-hyun said in March that its plants in China are important not only for the company but also for the global supply of memory chips.
The announcement was made shortly after US President Donald Trump had his first meeting with South Korea’s new president, Lee Jae Myung. The two sides failed to produce a joint statement, with further discussions deemed necessary on South Korea’s US investment plans, which were agreed on in return for tariff cuts.
A trade ministry official said the issues were separate and the rescinding of the authorisations was in line with the Trump administration’s policy of re-examining export controls that it thought were too relaxed under the Biden administration.
Ryu Young-ho, a senior analyst at NH Investment & Securities, said he thought the short-term impact for the South Korean chipmakers would be limited. “Samsung and SK Hynix have planned their new production lines and processes primarily in South Korea, while maintaining the status quo in China,” he said.
But he added that Washington’s action could end up benefiting rivals such as Micron, which rely less on China for their production sites.
Partnerships
Analysts also said the two companies might expand partnerships with Chinese equipment makers to better stabilise their operations in China if US machinery is not secured in time.
Shares in other South Korean chip assembly and product suppliers also retreated on Monday on concerns that they too would be affected. Hanmi Semiconductor, which counts SK Hynix as a major customer, tumbled 6.3% and Hana Micron fell 2.1%.
The licensing change is likely to reduce sales to China by US equipment makers KLA, Lam Research and Applied Materials.
Trump has also threatened a 100% tariff on imports of semiconductors. While Samsung and SK Hynix could be spared due to an expected exemption for companies investing and building factories in the US, the tariffs would most likely disrupt a complex and global supply chain.
Shares drop after Samsung and SK Hynix lose right to import US equipment in China
Semiconductor makers will seek to minimise fallout after Washington makes it harder to produce chips in China
Seoul — Shares in SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics dropped on Monday after Washington revoked authorisations that allowed them to secure US semiconductor manufacturing equipment for their chip plants in China.
The move will make it difficult for the South Korean chipmakers to upgrade their factories in China, potentially eroding their competitiveness.
SK Hynix and Samsung, which dominate the global production of memory chips that power smartphones, computers and data centres, had until now benefited from exemptions to sweeping restrictions that the US imposed on chip-related exports to China. The revocation of the authorisations is set to go into effect in 120 days.
Shares in SK Hynix slid 4.8%. Analysts estimate that 30% to 40% of its DRAM and NAND production is based in China. Samsung is seen as less affected, with all its DRAM production outside China. About a third of its NAND chips are produced in China. Its shares fell 3%.
Global supply
In response to the move, SK Hynix said it would maintain close communication with both the Korean and the US governments and take necessary measures to minimise the impact on its business. Samsung declined to comment. Samsung vice-chair Jun Young-hyun said in March that its plants in China are important not only for the company but also for the global supply of memory chips.
The announcement was made shortly after US President Donald Trump had his first meeting with South Korea’s new president, Lee Jae Myung. The two sides failed to produce a joint statement, with further discussions deemed necessary on South Korea’s US investment plans, which were agreed on in return for tariff cuts.
A trade ministry official said the issues were separate and the rescinding of the authorisations was in line with the Trump administration’s policy of re-examining export controls that it thought were too relaxed under the Biden administration.
Ryu Young-ho, a senior analyst at NH Investment & Securities, said he thought the short-term impact for the South Korean chipmakers would be limited. “Samsung and SK Hynix have planned their new production lines and processes primarily in South Korea, while maintaining the status quo in China,” he said.
But he added that Washington’s action could end up benefiting rivals such as Micron, which rely less on China for their production sites.
Partnerships
Analysts also said the two companies might expand partnerships with Chinese equipment makers to better stabilise their operations in China if US machinery is not secured in time.
Shares in other South Korean chip assembly and product suppliers also retreated on Monday on concerns that they too would be affected. Hanmi Semiconductor, which counts SK Hynix as a major customer, tumbled 6.3% and Hana Micron fell 2.1%.
The licensing change is likely to reduce sales to China by US equipment makers KLA, Lam Research and Applied Materials.
Trump has also threatened a 100% tariff on imports of semiconductors. While Samsung and SK Hynix could be spared due to an expected exemption for companies investing and building factories in the US, the tariffs would most likely disrupt a complex and global supply chain.
Reuters
World briefs: US moves to curb chip output in China
SK Hynix expects AI memory market to grow 30% annually
DUNCAN McLEOD: Smartphones are getting smarter
Trump tariff relief sees Apple lead surge in global tech shares
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Deutsche Bank mulls sale of India retail banking business, sources say
Factory activity dips back into contraction as tariffs weigh on demand
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.