British competition regulator probes Bakkavor deal
A M&S truck arrives to the Greencore sandwich factory in Northampton, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/PAUL CHILDS
Bengaluru — Britain’s competition regulator on Monday launched an investigation into convenience food manufacturer Greencore’s acquisition of peer Bakkavor, setting a deadline of October 27 for a decision.
The Competition and Markets Authority had said in July that it was weighing a probe into whether the £1.2bn deal could affect competition in the country or in other markets.
Greencore and Bakkavor did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The groups sealed their deal in May. Once completed, it will create a convenience foods giant in Britain. Reuters
Engine and parts delays slowing Airbus deliveries
The Airbus logo on a scale model of an Airbus A350-1000. Picture: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU
Paris — Airbus needs to deliver planes at a record pace to reach its annual target after delivering about 60 aircraft in August, industry sources and analysts said on Monday.
The world’s largest plane maker is aiming for a 7% increase in deliveries to 820 jets this year but has been hit by delays in receiving engines and cabin equipment. Deliveries determine revenue and cash generation and affect airline growth plans.
If confirmed, a tally of about 60 aircraft in August would mark a sharp increase from the usual summer lull but still leave cumulative 2025 deliveries about 3% behind the same point last year, at about 433 jets, analysts said.
Airbus declined to comment ahead of the publication of monthly data on Friday. Reuters
Japanese spending up, manufacturers’ profits fall
Workers install the fuel cell power system in a Toyota Mirai at a Toyota Motor factory in Toyota in Aichi prefecture, Japan. File photo: JOE WHITE/REUTERS
Tokyo — Japanese corporate spending on plant and equipment climbed 7.6% in April-June from a year earlier, but the outlook for business investment has clouded as manufacturers’ profits slide on pain caused by US tariffs.
On one hand, the healthy rise in capital expenditure signals supports the case for the central bank to raise interest rates again later this year.
The same finance ministry data also showed, however, that while overall recurring profits increased 0.2%, they tumbled 11.5% for manufacturers, led by a 29.7% plunge for automakers.
“Japanese exporters have so far mostly absorbed the US tariff costs by cutting prices. As their profits get increasingly squeezed, they could inevitably turn cautious about investment,” said Kazutaka Maeda, economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute.
The pace of capital spending in the second quarter accelerated from the previous quarter’s 6.4% gain. It grew 1.6% on a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis. Reuters
OpenAI eyes data centre partnership in India
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
Bengaluru — ChatGPT parent OpenAI is scouting local partners to set up a data centre in India with at least 1 gigawatt capacity, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.
OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, has formally registered as a legal entity in India and has begun building a local team. The company said in August it plans to open its first India office in New Delhi later this year, expanding its presence in its second-largest market by user base. Reuters
A Domino's Pizza restaurant is seen in Los Angeles. Picture: REUTERS/ LUCY NICHOLSON
Bengaluru — Britain’s Domino’s Pizza Group reaffirmed its annual earnings forecast and launched a £20m share buyback programme on Monday.
Last month, the company cut its 2025 core profit forecast to between £130m and £140m, from £141m-£150m, citing high costs and subdued customer demand. Consumers in UK are tightening their purse strings amid persistent inflation, shifting weather and higher prices as companies pass on costs.
The company will raise prices to offset the higher wage bills and increased National Insurance contributions, CEO Andrew Rennie had told Reuters in August.
Analysts at Peel Hunt expects the company’s like-for-like sales to pick up next year, helped by the full roll out of its loyalty programme, Fifa World Cup and better weather. Reuters
Royal Mail operator reports first profit in three years
A Royal Mail postbox in Manchester, northern England. Picture: REUTERS
Bengaluru — Royal Mail operator International Distribution Services (IDS) reported its first profit in three years on Monday, helped by growth in parcel volumes at its British business and efforts to curb costs.
Royal Mail, whose iconic red post boxes with the Royal Crest dot the country, has been trying to modernise its business as it shifts its focus to parcels, and has hinted at price hikes and increased automation to cut costs in a difficult UK market.
Overall, IDS’ adjusted operating profit for the year ended March 30 stood at £278m, compared to a loss of £28m in the previous year. Revenue rose 4.8% to £13.14bn.
The upbeat results are a boost for the new owners of one of the world’s oldest postal groups. Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s EP Group closed its acquisition of IDS this year after making commitments to protect the more than 500-year-old Royal Mail and the future of thousands of workers and customers. Reuters
BYD quarterly profit declines amid price war
A BYD SEAL electric vehicle is displayed at the BYD Pakistan Metropole Experience Center, in Karachi, Pakistan. Picture: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO
Hong Kong — Shares in electric vehicle maker BYD slid on Monday after it reported quarterly profit fell for the first time in more than three years, with analysts saying its competitive advantage was being eroded by Chinese government efforts to stop a price war.
Net profit at the world’s biggest EV producer tumbled 30% in the second quarter to 6.4-billion yuan ($895m) from a year earlier, it reported. That followed a doubling of profit in the first quarter.
Its Hong Kong-listed shares closed 5.2% lower, after an 8% drop at the open, which was its biggest one-day percentage decline since May 26. Its Shenzhen-listed shares fell 3.8%.
BYD has grown its sales rapidly in recent years by leveraging its vertically integrated supply chain to fund aggressive price cuts and lead a years-long price war in China’s auto sector. Reuters
Equinor to inject $1bn into Orsted’s rights issue
A view of the turbines at Orsted's offshore wind farm near Nysted, Denmark. REUTERS/TOM LITTLE
Copenhagen — Norway’s Equinor will pump nearly $1bn into Orsted’s emergency fundraising, it said on Monday, bolstering the Danish offshore wind power developer’s efforts to cope with US President Donald Trump’s hostility to the sector.
The energy company said it planned to participate in Orsted’s 60-billion Danish krone ($9.4bn) rights issue by subscribing for new shares worth up to 6-billion krone
It will maintain its 10% stake in the company, it added, helping remove some uncertainty for the offshore wind farm developer. Shares in Orsted — which tumbled to record lows after the company’s surprise announcement in August of the capital raise and are down 85% since their 2021 peak — rose as much as 4.7% on the Equinor news.
The Danish state, which holds just more than 50% of Orsted, has already confirmed its commitment to participate. Reuters
Sweden’s manufacturing sector gathers steam
A worker cuts a metal plate in a industrial tank manufacturing factory. Picture: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE
Stockholm — Activity in Sweden’s manufacturing sector increased in August, with the purchasing managers index rising to 55.3 points from a revised 54.4 points in July, compilers Silf and Swedbank said on Monday.
“We continue to see subdued price pressures in manufacturing, driven by the appreciation of the krona and moderate commodity price increases, though higher US trade tariffs may eventually push up companies’ costs,” Swedbank economist Jorgen Kennemar said in a statement. Reuters
Finastra may sell Middle East, Asia banking unit
Picture: 123RF
London — Financial software company Finastra is exploring a sale of its Middle Eastern and Asian core banking unit, two people familiar with the matter said, in a deal that could fetch more than $1 billion.
The London-based company, owned by private equity firm Vista, is working with financial advisers at Arma Partners as it prepares to launch a sale later this year, the sources said.
The unit, which provides software to banks and credit unions to run core processes, is expected to generate $100m in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) this year, the people said.
A sale is expected to draw interest from other private equity firms, as well as rivals in the financial software space, one of the people said. Reuters
CapVest to lift stake in German generic drugmaker
The logo of Stada Arzneimittel AG is pictured at their headquarters in Bad Vilbel near Frankfurt, Germany. Picture: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI
Frankfurt — London-based buyout firm CapVest Partners is to acquire a majority stake in Stada Arzneimittel, the German generic drugmaker said on Monday, in what is set to be one of the biggest takeover deals in Europe this year.
CapVest is to take a stake of about 70% in Stada in the deal valuing the entire company at about €10bn, two people familiar with the transaction said.
CapVest and Stada declined to comment on deal terms.
The sellers, private equity groups Bain and Cinven, also declined to comment on financial details. Reuters
TotalEnergies gets nod to drill off Republic of Congo
Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANIE LECOCQ
Paris — French oil major TotalEnergies has been awarded an exploration permit for the Nzombo area off the coast of the Republic of Congo, close to its already operational Moho facilities, it said on Monday.
TotalEnergies said it will operate the asset with a 50% stake, while QatarEnergy will hold a 35% interest and Congo’s national oil company SNPC the remainder.
The permit is for a 1,000km2 area located 100km off the coast of Pointe Noire, and would add to a portfolio of “high-impact prospects”, said Kevin McLachlan, TotalEnergies senior vice-president for exploration. Reuters
International business briefs: Bakkavor takeover faces UK scrutiny
From major UK mergers to global tech expansions, today’s briefs cover market moves, corporate earnings and regulatory developments shaping industries around the world
British competition regulator probes Bakkavor deal
Bengaluru — Britain’s competition regulator on Monday launched an investigation into convenience food manufacturer Greencore’s acquisition of peer Bakkavor, setting a deadline of October 27 for a decision.
The Competition and Markets Authority had said in July that it was weighing a probe into whether the £1.2bn deal could affect competition in the country or in other markets.
Greencore and Bakkavor did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. The groups sealed their deal in May. Once completed, it will create a convenience foods giant in Britain. Reuters
Engine and parts delays slowing Airbus deliveries
Paris — Airbus needs to deliver planes at a record pace to reach its annual target after delivering about 60 aircraft in August, industry sources and analysts said on Monday.
The world’s largest plane maker is aiming for a 7% increase in deliveries to 820 jets this year but has been hit by delays in receiving engines and cabin equipment. Deliveries determine revenue and cash generation and affect airline growth plans.
If confirmed, a tally of about 60 aircraft in August would mark a sharp increase from the usual summer lull but still leave cumulative 2025 deliveries about 3% behind the same point last year, at about 433 jets, analysts said.
Airbus declined to comment ahead of the publication of monthly data on Friday. Reuters
Japanese spending up, manufacturers’ profits fall
Tokyo — Japanese corporate spending on plant and equipment climbed 7.6% in April-June from a year earlier, but the outlook for business investment has clouded as manufacturers’ profits slide on pain caused by US tariffs.
On one hand, the healthy rise in capital expenditure signals supports the case for the central bank to raise interest rates again later this year.
The same finance ministry data also showed, however, that while overall recurring profits increased 0.2%, they tumbled 11.5% for manufacturers, led by a 29.7% plunge for automakers.
“Japanese exporters have so far mostly absorbed the US tariff costs by cutting prices. As their profits get increasingly squeezed, they could inevitably turn cautious about investment,” said Kazutaka Maeda, economist at Meiji Yasuda Research Institute.
The pace of capital spending in the second quarter accelerated from the previous quarter’s 6.4% gain. It grew 1.6% on a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis. Reuters
OpenAI eyes data centre partnership in India
Bengaluru — ChatGPT parent OpenAI is scouting local partners to set up a data centre in India with at least 1 gigawatt capacity, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing unidentified sources.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.
OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, has formally registered as a legal entity in India and has begun building a local team. The company said in August it plans to open its first India office in New Delhi later this year, expanding its presence in its second-largest market by user base. Reuters
Domino’s affirms earnings forecast, launches buyback
Bengaluru — Britain’s Domino’s Pizza Group reaffirmed its annual earnings forecast and launched a £20m share buyback programme on Monday.
Last month, the company cut its 2025 core profit forecast to between £130m and £140m, from £141m-£150m, citing high costs and subdued customer demand. Consumers in UK are tightening their purse strings amid persistent inflation, shifting weather and higher prices as companies pass on costs.
The company will raise prices to offset the higher wage bills and increased National Insurance contributions, CEO Andrew Rennie had told Reuters in August.
Analysts at Peel Hunt expects the company’s like-for-like sales to pick up next year, helped by the full roll out of its loyalty programme, Fifa World Cup and better weather. Reuters
Royal Mail operator reports first profit in three years
Bengaluru — Royal Mail operator International Distribution Services (IDS) reported its first profit in three years on Monday, helped by growth in parcel volumes at its British business and efforts to curb costs.
Royal Mail, whose iconic red post boxes with the Royal Crest dot the country, has been trying to modernise its business as it shifts its focus to parcels, and has hinted at price hikes and increased automation to cut costs in a difficult UK market.
Overall, IDS’ adjusted operating profit for the year ended March 30 stood at £278m, compared to a loss of £28m in the previous year. Revenue rose 4.8% to £13.14bn.
The upbeat results are a boost for the new owners of one of the world’s oldest postal groups. Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky’s EP Group closed its acquisition of IDS this year after making commitments to protect the more than 500-year-old Royal Mail and the future of thousands of workers and customers. Reuters
BYD quarterly profit declines amid price war
Hong Kong — Shares in electric vehicle maker BYD slid on Monday after it reported quarterly profit fell for the first time in more than three years, with analysts saying its competitive advantage was being eroded by Chinese government efforts to stop a price war.
Net profit at the world’s biggest EV producer tumbled 30% in the second quarter to 6.4-billion yuan ($895m) from a year earlier, it reported. That followed a doubling of profit in the first quarter.
Its Hong Kong-listed shares closed 5.2% lower, after an 8% drop at the open, which was its biggest one-day percentage decline since May 26. Its Shenzhen-listed shares fell 3.8%.
BYD has grown its sales rapidly in recent years by leveraging its vertically integrated supply chain to fund aggressive price cuts and lead a years-long price war in China’s auto sector. Reuters
Equinor to inject $1bn into Orsted’s rights issue
Copenhagen — Norway’s Equinor will pump nearly $1bn into Orsted’s emergency fundraising, it said on Monday, bolstering the Danish offshore wind power developer’s efforts to cope with US President Donald Trump’s hostility to the sector.
The energy company said it planned to participate in Orsted’s 60-billion Danish krone ($9.4bn) rights issue by subscribing for new shares worth up to 6-billion krone
It will maintain its 10% stake in the company, it added, helping remove some uncertainty for the offshore wind farm developer. Shares in Orsted — which tumbled to record lows after the company’s surprise announcement in August of the capital raise and are down 85% since their 2021 peak — rose as much as 4.7% on the Equinor news.
The Danish state, which holds just more than 50% of Orsted, has already confirmed its commitment to participate. Reuters
Sweden’s manufacturing sector gathers steam
Stockholm — Activity in Sweden’s manufacturing sector increased in August, with the purchasing managers index rising to 55.3 points from a revised 54.4 points in July, compilers Silf and Swedbank said on Monday.
“We continue to see subdued price pressures in manufacturing, driven by the appreciation of the krona and moderate commodity price increases, though higher US trade tariffs may eventually push up companies’ costs,” Swedbank economist Jorgen Kennemar said in a statement. Reuters
Finastra may sell Middle East, Asia banking unit
London — Financial software company Finastra is exploring a sale of its Middle Eastern and Asian core banking unit, two people familiar with the matter said, in a deal that could fetch more than $1 billion.
The London-based company, owned by private equity firm Vista, is working with financial advisers at Arma Partners as it prepares to launch a sale later this year, the sources said.
The unit, which provides software to banks and credit unions to run core processes, is expected to generate $100m in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (ebitda) this year, the people said.
A sale is expected to draw interest from other private equity firms, as well as rivals in the financial software space, one of the people said. Reuters
CapVest to lift stake in German generic drugmaker
Frankfurt — London-based buyout firm CapVest Partners is to acquire a majority stake in Stada Arzneimittel, the German generic drugmaker said on Monday, in what is set to be one of the biggest takeover deals in Europe this year.
CapVest is to take a stake of about 70% in Stada in the deal valuing the entire company at about €10bn, two people familiar with the transaction said.
CapVest and Stada declined to comment on deal terms.
The sellers, private equity groups Bain and Cinven, also declined to comment on financial details. Reuters
TotalEnergies gets nod to drill off Republic of Congo
Paris — French oil major TotalEnergies has been awarded an exploration permit for the Nzombo area off the coast of the Republic of Congo, close to its already operational Moho facilities, it said on Monday.
TotalEnergies said it will operate the asset with a 50% stake, while QatarEnergy will hold a 35% interest and Congo’s national oil company SNPC the remainder.
The permit is for a 1,000km2 area located 100km off the coast of Pointe Noire, and would add to a portfolio of “high-impact prospects”, said Kevin McLachlan, TotalEnergies senior vice-president for exploration. Reuters
Deutsche Bank mulls sale of India retail banking business, sources say
Shares drop after Samsung and SK Hynix lose right to import US equipment in China
Nvidia revenue soars 56% on strong AI demand
Rio Tinto CEO Trott to split group into three units
International business briefs: US hits Indian exports with 50% tariff
Elon Musk’s xAI sues Apple and OpenAI, alleging illegal AI monopoly conspiracy
Orsted shares plummet 17% as US halts $1.5bn wind farm off Rhode Island
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Deutsche Bank mulls sale of India retail banking business, sources say
Shares drop after Samsung and SK Hynix lose right to import US equipment in ...
Nvidia revenue soars 56% on strong AI demand
Rio Tinto CEO Trott to split group into three units
International business briefs: US hits Indian exports with 50% tariff
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.