Stadio upbeat about meeting 2026 student targets after strong first half
Student numbers in the first semester increased 9% to 51,197
28 August 2025 - 08:52
Demand for private higher-education provider Stadio Holdings’ programmes remains strong and the group is optimistic about achieving its student number targets.
The group grew revenue 16% to R957m in the six months ended June, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were 24% higher at R293m. Ebitda growth stemmed from revenue growth outstripping cost growth. ..
