Jannie Mouton rewrites private education playbook with R7.2bn offer for Curro
Proposed deal would transform Curro into a public benefit organisation with greater focus on the underprivileged
27 August 2025 - 10:02
UPDATED 27 August 2025 - 19:44
Billionaire Jannie Mouton has put a hefty R7.2bn on the table to take Curro private in what would be one of the most audacious and biggest acts of education philanthropy in corporate SA.
Mouton, the founder of Capitec, PSG Group and PSG Financial Services, has, through his Jannie Mouton Stigting, offered R13 a share for the country’s largest private school network operator and proposed transforming it into a public benefit organisation...
