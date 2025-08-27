Companies

Curro’s shares soar after buyout offer from Jannie Mouton trust

If the scheme is accepted, the company will be delisted from the JSE

27 August 2025 - 10:02
by Jacqueline Mackenzie
Picture: SUPPLIED

Shares in education group Curro Holdings rose more than 50% in early trade on Wednesday after it received an offer from the Jannie Mouton Stigting to acquire all its shares.

The trust, owned by renowned business person Jannie Mouton who also founded Capitec, PSG Group and PSG Financial Services, is offering to acquire all the issued Curro shares by way of a scheme of arrangement that amounts to R13 per scheme share and to delist the group from the JSE.

The offer includes a cash portion and shares in Capitec and PSG Financial Services.

The scheme consideration represented a premium of 60% to Curro’s closing share price of R8.13 on August 25 on the JSE and a premium of 53% to the 30-day volume weighted average share price of R8.52 per share on that date, Curro said on Wednesday.

At 9.43am on the JSE, Curro’s shares were up 51.4% at R12.13.

This is a developing story

mackenziej@arena.africa

