ASP Isotopes debuts on JSE amid Renergen acquisition

ASP Isotopes’ secondary listing on the JSE gives local investors access to the healthcare, semiconductor and nuclear isotope markets

27 August 2025 - 14:06
by Lindiwe Tsobo

ASP Isotopes made its debut on the JSE on Wednesday, securing a secondary listing under the share code ISO as it looks to broaden its investor base and deepen ties with SA.

The US-based company, with a primary listing on the Nasdaq, develops isotope enrichment technologies for the medical, semiconductor and nuclear energy sectors...

