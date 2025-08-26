Lilly’s GLP-1 pill cuts weight, blood sugar in trial
Eli Lilly’s experimental pill orforglipron helped type 2 diabetes patients lose 10.5% of body weight and significantly improved blood sugar control in a late-stage trial. Picture: 123RF
New York — Eli Lilly said on Tuesday its experimental GLP-1 pill helped overweight adults with type 2 diabetes shed 10.5% of body weight in a late-stage trial, after recent data from another study of the drug in patients without diabetes sent company shares tumbling.
The once-daily pill also helped 75% of patients who received the highest dose of orforglipron lower their A1C level — a measure of blood sugar over time — to at or below 6.5%, Lilly said, which is below the American Diabetes Association’s target of less than 7% for most adults.
Orforglipron is a small-molecule pill that is easier to manufacture and package than wildly popular injectable drugs for obesity, such as Lilly’s Zepbound and Novo Nordisk’s rival treatment Wegovy, which are peptide mimics of the appetite-controlling GLP-1 hormone. Reuters
EC approves marketing of Gilead’s anti-HIV injection
Long-acting anti-HIV injections, given every 1–2 months, offer an alternative to daily pills by maintaining viral suppression and reducing transmission risk. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Bengaluru —The European Commission has granted marketing authorisation for Gilead Sciences’ twice-yearly injection for preventing HIV infection, the company said on Tuesday.
The drug, known scientifically as lenacapavir, will be sold in Europe under the brand name Yeytuo. It was approved in June by regulators in the US, where it is marketed as Yeztugo.
The EC approval applies to use in the EU’s 27 member states, as well as Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Before the drug can be made available to patients, Gilead will need to establish pricing and reimbursement terms with health systems in each country.
In the US, Gilead’s list price for Yeztugo is over $28,000 a year. Some US insurers are holding off on covering the new injection, citing its high price compared to generic pills.
Analysts project the drug will have sales of over $4bn a year by 2029, according to LSEG. Reuters
US slaps 50% tariff on Indian goods as punishment
A mobile crane carries a container at Deendayal Port in Kandla, in the western state of Gujarat, India. Picture: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE
Mumbai — Indian exporters are bracing for disruptions after a US Homeland Security notification confirmed Washington would impose an additional 25% tariff on all Indian-origin goods from Wednesday, ramping up trade pressure on the Asian nation.
Indian exports will face US duties of up to 50% — among the highest imposed by Washington — after President Donald Trump announced extra tariffs as punishment for New Delhi’s increased purchases of Russian oil earlier in August.
The new duties will apply to goods entering the US for consumption or withdrawn from warehouses for consumption from 12.01am EDT on Wednesday or 9.31am IST, according to the Homeland Security notice. Reuters
Study finds therapy for immune disorder effective
The Regeneron Pharmaceuticals company logo is seen on a building at the company's Westchester campus in Tarrytown, New York, US. Picture: REUTERS/BRENDAN McDERMID
Bengaluru — Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Tuesday its experimental therapy for treating patients with a rare immune disorder has met the main goal of a late-stage study.
The therapy, cemdisiran, helped reduce the severity of generalised myasthenia gravis in adults and improve functional activities when compared to a placebo, the drug maker said.
Generalised myasthenia gravis is caused by an abnormal immune reaction in which the body mistakenly attacks itself, weakening the skeletal muscles, especially those controlling the eyes, mouth, throat and limbs, leading to fatigue, difficulty swallowing and breathing.
The company plans to submit a marketing application for the therapy to the US Food and Drug Administration in the first quarter of 2026. Reuters
PetroChina to take over three gas storage facilities
File photo: RICHARD CARSON/REUTERS
Beijing — Chinese state-owned oil and gas company PetroChina said on Tuesday it had agreed with its controlling shareholder to take over three natural gas storage facilities in a deal worth 40.02bn Chinese yuan ($5.59bn).Reuters
China’s imports of Hong Kong gold rise 126.81%
Picture: 123RF/BASHTA
Hong Kong — China’s net gold imports via Hong Kong rose 126.81% in July from June, Hong Kong census and statistics department data showed on Tuesday.
As the world’s leading gold consumer, China’s purchasing activities can significantly influence global gold markets.
The Hong Kong data may not provide a complete picture of Chinese purchases, as gold is also imported via Shanghai and Beijing. Reuters
New orders for key US-made capital goods increase
rising US capital goods orders signal stronger business investment — a key driver of economic growth — but the fact that part of the increase may come from higher costs due to tariffs rather than true demand raises questions about the underlying strength of the economy. Picture: REUTERS/PRIYANSHU SINGH
Washington — New orders for key US-manufactured capital goods increased more than expected in July, suggesting business spending on equipment got off to a strong start in the third quarter.
Non-defence capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending, surged 1.1% last month after a revised 0.6% decline in June, the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau said on Tuesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast these so-called core capital goods orders rebounding 0.2% after a previously reported 0.8% drop in June.
Some of the rise in orders likely reflects higher prices rather than increased volumes as tariffs on imported goods raise costs for manufacturers. Shipments of core capital goods increased 0.7% after rising 0.4% in the prior month. Reuters
