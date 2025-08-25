Companies

WATCH: AdvTech CEO Geoff Whyte unpacks strong interim results

Business Day TV speaks with Geoff Whyte, CEO of AdvTech

25 August 2025 - 19:20
Crawford International is among the private schools in AdvTech’s portfolio. Picture: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE
Crawford International is among the private schools in AdvTech’s portfolio. Picture: KATHERINE MUICK-MERE

Private education group AdvTech has recorded growth in revenue, enrolments and profit during its half year. Business Day TV sat down with the firm’s CEO, Geoff Whyte, to discuss the tailwinds behind the performance.

