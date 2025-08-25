SA Revenue Service doubles down on crypto asset players
Tax agency to use AI in automating administrative decision-making processes
25 August 2025 - 05:00
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) is looking to double its staff complement in the area focusing on enforcing disclosures of crypto asset transactions as part of its wider push to rake in billions of rand said to be owed to the fiscus across the economy by errant taxpayers.
The agency told Business Day that it was scrutinising offshore investments being made in this area and is working with the Reserve Bank in this regard, while also mining crypto data to identify high-risk material transactions and noncompliance...
