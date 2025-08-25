The Temu logo is seen in this illustration. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Bengaluru — E-commerce firm PDD Holdings beat market estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, signalling a rebound in domestic demand and improved growth in its international business despite global trade uncertainties.
The company, which operates low-cost platforms Pinduoduo in China and Temu internationally, reported revenue of 103.98-billion yuan ($14.53bn) during the second quarter ended June, up 7% from a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of 103.34-billion yuan, according to data compiled by LSEG.
US-listed shares of the company jumped nearly 12% in premarket trading.
The Chinese government has been seeking to boost domestic consumption to revive a sluggish economy that is navigating several pressures, including a weak property sector and US President Donald Trump’s trade policies.
To lure customers, e-commerce majors such as PDD’s Pinduoduo, JD.com and Alibaba have resorted to steep discounts and promotional offers. While that has helped prop up demand, it has also sparked a price war between the companies.
Reuters
UniCredit increases stake in Commerzbank
A person uses an ATM at a UniCredit bank branch in Rome, Italy. Picture: REUTERS/YARA NARDI/FILE
Milan — UniCredit said on Monday it had increased its voting rights in Commerzbank to about 26% by converting more of its synthetic position into physical shares, bolstering the Italian bank’s position as Commerzbank's biggest shareholder.
UniCredit added that its remaining synthetic position should be converted into physical shares in due course, taking its total equity voting stake in the German bank to about 29%.
UniCredit, Italy’s second-largest bank, became the biggest private investor in the German bank a year ago, meeting stark opposition from Germany to full takeover plans. In July, it reached a 20% equity stake by converting derivatives representing about 10% of the lender.
UniCredit’s increased stake “does not change the fundamental situation and our stance,” Commerzbank said in a statement, reiterating its commitment to growth and creating value for all its stakeholders. Reuters
Keurig Dr Pepper agrees to acquire JDE Peet’s
Picture: SUPPLIED
Bengaluru — US-listed Keurig Dr Pepper has agreed to buy Dutch company JDE Peet’s for €15.7bn in cash, aiming to establish a global coffee champion in the face of growing trade challenges.
Under the terms of the deal, the maker of 7UP and Dr Pepper sodas will offer €31.85 for each JDE Peet’s share, representing about a 20% premium on the Dutch company’s closing market price on Friday.
The deal, billed as one of Europe’s largest acquisitions in more than two years, proposes splitting the merged entity’s coffee operations and other beverage businesses into two separate publicly listed companies.
The transaction, which comes amid intense corporate finance activity in the consumer goods sector, would partly reverse a 2018 merger that created Keurig Dr Pepper by combining Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple. Reuters
Thomson Medical launches project in Malaysia
Picture: UNSPLASH/Aditya Romansa
Singapore — Thomson Medical Group said on Monday that it has launched a project worth more than 18-billion ringgit ($4.3bn) in the Malaysian state of Johor, in one of Southeast Asia's largest private healthcare-linked property ventures.
The Singapore-listed Southeast Asian healthcare company said in a statement that the 10.52ha Johor Bay project, within the southern Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, will include a private hospital called Thomson Hospital Iskandariah, specialist suites, aged care facilities and a life sciences tower.
It will also include luxury residences, a five-star hotel, and commercial-lifestyle precincts, it added.
Thomson Medical said the project reflected rising demand for private healthcare and would support medical tourism and the region's ageing population. Reuters
Porsche scraps battery plan at Cellforce unit
Picture: SUPPLIED
Berlin — German carmaker Porsche has scrapped plans to produce high-performance batteries at its Cellforce unit, citing slow demand for electric vehicles and changed conditions in China and the US.
The move, which according to a person familiar with the matter will see about 200 of the nearly 300 jobs at the subsidiary cut, is a further blow to European efforts to challenge Asia’s dominance in automotive battery manufacturing.
Cellforce will be turned into an independent research & development unit, the company said in a statement on Monday. Reuters
Dubai — Abu Dhabi's TAQA plans to turn GS Inima into its main vehicle to pursue an international expansion strategy in the water sector, its CEO told Reuters on Monday, a day after the state-owned utility acquired the Spanish company for $1.2bn.
“It will be our engine for growth internationally when it comes to desal (desalination) and wastewater and municipal water,” TAQA CEO Jasim Husain Thabet said in an interview.
The Emirati company announced on Sunday it had reached an agreement to acquire 100% of Madrid-based GS Inima from South Korea’s GS Engineering & Construction. Reuters
Read the full story: Porsche scraps battery production due to slow EV demand
