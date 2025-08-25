AdvTech upbeat about first international university
Group plans to take its Rosebank brand to all the countries in which it already operates
25 August 2025 - 10:47
Private education investor AdvTech released a strong set of interim results on Monday as it works to bolster its presence outside SA.
The results come less than a week after AdvTech debuted its first international university, the Rosebank International University College (RIUC) in Ghana, marking a key step in the group’s African expansion strategy...
