Acsa earnings take off with R1.1bn profit — double last year’s
Airport operator cites strategic turnaround plan and infrastructure upgrades in driving financial performance
25 August 2025 - 12:18
Airports Company SA (Acsa) has reported a robust set of financial results for the year ending March 2025, posting a net profit of R1.1bn — more than double the R506m recorded in the previous year — as it capitalised on rebounding air traffic, higher tariffs and improved trading conditions.
Total revenue rose 13% to R7.9bn, supported by a 13.2% increase in aeronautical income to R4.1bn, as aircraft movements edged higher, departing passenger volumes grew by 4% and a 10.1% tariff hike boosted earnings. ..
