People walk outside a Costa coffee shop in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS
Bengaluru — US soft drinks company Coca-Cola is working with investment bank Lazard to review options, including a potential sale of British coffee chain Costa, which it acquired in 2018 for more than $5bn, Sky News reported on Saturday.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Coca-Cola, Costa, and Lazard did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Atlanta-headquartered Coca-Cola has held initial talks with a small number of potential bidders for Costa, including private equity firms, Sky News reported, citing unidentified sources.
The report said indicative offers are expected in early autumn, while noting that Coca-Cola may ultimately choose not to proceed with a sale. Reuters
China proposes internet platform pricing rules
Picture: 123RF/ALPHASPIRIT
Shanghai — China proposed rules for internet platform pricing on Saturday, seeking public comment after a raft of complaints by merchants and consumers of unfair or misleading pricing by big platforms.
The draft rules for platforms selling goods or services are meant to encourage price transparency and fairness, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement.
Those operating on such platforms shall “agree on and change prices through standardised means such as contracts and orders,” the commission said. Reuters
Syria to issue lower denomination banknotes
Stacks of Syrian pounds are pictured inside an exchange currency shop in Azaz, Syria. Picture: REUTERS/KHALIL ASHAWI
Damascus — Syria will issue new banknotes, removing two zeros from its currency in an attempt to restore public confidence in the severely devalued pound, according to seven sources familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by Reuters.
The step is intended to strengthen the Syrian pound after its purchasing power collapsed to record lows following a 14-year conflict that ended with president Bashar al-Assad’s ouster in December.
Confirming the move, Syria central bank governor Abdulkader Husrieh said on Friday the revaluation was a strategic pillar of fiscal and monetary reforms. Reuters
Meta to collaborate with AI lab Midjourney
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Bengaluru — Meta has signed a deal with generative AI lab Midjourney to license the start-up’s “aesthetic technology” for the social media company’s future models and products.
The technical collaboration will link the companies’ research teams, Alexandr Wang, the Facebook parent’s chief AI officer, said on Friday.
The move signals Meta’s push to differentiate its products on visual quality, as it looks to revitalise its AI efforts amid heated competition with rivals, including ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Google. Reuters
International business briefs: Coca-Cola weighs Costa Coffee sale with Lazard
China seeking public input after complaints of unfair practices by major internet platforms, and Syria slashes two zeros from its currency in a bid to restore confidence
