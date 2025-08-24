subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Coca-Cola considers offloading coffee chain Costa

People walk outside a Costa coffee shop in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS
People walk outside a Costa coffee shop in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

Bengaluru — US soft drinks company Coca-Cola is working with investment bank Lazard to review options, including a potential sale of British coffee chain Costa, which it acquired in 2018 for more than $5bn, Sky News reported on Saturday.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Coca-Cola, Costa, and Lazard did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Atlanta-headquartered Coca-Cola has held initial talks with a small number of potential bidders for Costa, including private equity firms, Sky News reported, citing unidentified sources.

The report said indicative offers are expected in early autumn, while noting that Coca-Cola may ultimately choose not to proceed with a sale. Reuters

China proposes internet platform pricing rules

Picture: 123RF/ALPHASPIRIT
Picture: 123RF/ALPHASPIRIT

Shanghai — China proposed rules for internet platform pricing on Saturday, seeking public comment after a raft of complaints by merchants and consumers of unfair or misleading pricing by big platforms.

The draft rules for platforms selling goods or services are meant to encourage price transparency and fairness, the National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement.

Those operating on such platforms shall “agree on and change prices through standardised means such as contracts and orders,” the commission said. Reuters

Syria to issue lower denomination banknotes

Stacks of Syrian pounds are pictured inside an exchange currency shop in Azaz, Syria. Picture: REUTERS/KHALIL ASHAWI
Stacks of Syrian pounds are pictured inside an exchange currency shop in Azaz, Syria. Picture: REUTERS/KHALIL ASHAWI

Damascus — Syria will issue new banknotes, removing two zeros from its currency in an attempt to restore public confidence in the severely devalued pound, according to seven sources familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by Reuters.

The step is intended to strengthen the Syrian pound after its purchasing power collapsed to record lows following a 14-year conflict that ended with president Bashar al-Assad’s ouster in December.

Confirming the move, Syria central bank governor Abdulkader Husrieh said on Friday the revaluation was a strategic pillar of fiscal and monetary reforms. Reuters

Meta to collaborate with AI lab Midjourney

Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Bengaluru — Meta has signed a deal with generative AI lab Midjourney to license the start-up’s “aesthetic technology” for the social media company’s future models and products.

The technical collaboration will link the companies’ research teams, Alexandr Wang, the Facebook parent’s chief AI officer, said on Friday.

The move signals Meta’s push to differentiate its products on visual quality, as it looks to revitalise its AI efforts amid heated competition with rivals, including ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Google. Reuters

Australia’s Whitehaven Coal rises on smaller profit fall estimate

Full-year underlying profit beats estimate by 22%
Companies
3 days ago

Self-driving start-up Nuro hits $6bn valuation in funding round

Uber and Nvidia join returning backers in committing a further $203m
Companies
3 days ago

International business briefs: Waitrose boss to step down

M&S to build distribution centre to boost food unit, and German economy grows slightly but employment falls
Companies
3 days ago

America’s Boeing in talks to sell up to 500 aircraft to China

Big jet deal would be a breakthrough for Boeing in a market where orders have stalled amid US-China trade tensions
Companies
3 days ago

Walmart lifts annual forecast on solid demand

Low price focus draws shoppers as e-commerce sales jump 25%
Companies
3 days ago

Riding high on Wegovy, Novo doubled its workforce. Now layoffs loom

Lean times for Danish drugmaker as margins shrink and it loses ground to competition
Companies
3 days ago

Mediobanca investors reject CEO’s plan to buy Banca Generali

Takeover would have created Italy’s second-largest wealth manage
Companies
3 days ago
