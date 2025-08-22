Curro takes a hit from R74m impairment
The group plans to report a more than 30% decline in earnings
22 August 2025 - 15:09
Curro Holdings warned on Thursday it expects to report a slip in earnings amid stagnant student enrolment numbers and a R74m impairment.
The group recorded a weighted average of less than 72,000 learners in the six months to end-June, down 1.4% from the first half of last year...
