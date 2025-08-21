Nuro has been pushing to scale its self-driving platform and expand commercial partnerships. Picture: NURO.AI
Self-driving vehicle start-up Nuro closed its late-stage funding round on Thursday, raising $203mat a $6bn valuation from new investors Uber and Nvidia as well as returning backers.
The latest tranche of $97m follows the $106m announced in April, which included investors such as T Rowe Price, Fidelity and Tiger Global.
The company’s valuation in the latest funding round is lower than the $8.6bn it was valued at in 2021, according to Pitchbook data.
Many start-ups that became unicorns during the 2021 funding boom are now raising capital at lower valuations as investors turn their attention to AI.
“The change reflects broader market conditions and this is a strong outcome for the market environment,” a Nuro spokesperson said.
Nuro has been pushing to scale its self-driving platform and expand commercial partnerships. Founded in 2016, it has pivoted from delivery robots to licensing its Nuro Driver technology for use in robotaxis, commercial fleets and personal vehicles.
Nuro partnered with electric vehicle maker Lucid and Uber to launch a global robotaxi service. Uber plans to deploy more than 20,000 Lucid Gravity SUVs equipped with Nuro’s system in dozens of markets over six years starting in 2026.
Self-driving start-up Nuro hits $6bn valuation in funding round
Uber and Nvidia join returning backers in committing a further $203m
