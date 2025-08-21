International business briefs: Waitrose boss to step down

A queue outside a Waitrose supermarket in St Albans, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS
London — British supermarket group Waitrose said on Thursday its boss, James Bailey, would quit the business at the end of next month. Bailey has held the MD role at the upmarket grocer, which is part of the employee-owned John Lewis Partnership, since 2020, steering it through the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.
No reason was given by Waitrose for his abrupt departure, though Bailey said: “This feels like the right time to hand over the reins.” Partnership chair Jason Tarry, a former Tesco executive, added: “We will be sad to see James go but understand and respect his decision to step down.”
Tina Mitchell, currently retail director, will become interim MD. Reuters
M&S to build distribution centre to boost food unit
Passersby walk past a Marks & Spencer store near Marble Arch on Oxford Street, London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/MINA KIM
London — British retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S) will invest £340m in an automated distribution centre in central England, building capacity to support its ambition to double the size of its food business, it said on Thursday.
M&S, which is recovering from a cyberattack in April which crippled its online operations, said the 120,800 square metre facility in Daventry would open in 2029. It said 1,000 jobs would be created permanently at the site and 2,000 during construction.
“This investment will boost capacity for future growth, lower our cost to serve over the long term, and improve product availability,” said Alex Freudmann, MD for M&S Food.
Industry data published on Wednesday showed M&S recorded a 6.7% year-on-year increase in food sales over the 12 weeks to August 9 as the effects of the cyberattack faded. Reuters
German economy grows slightly but employment falls
Picture: 123RF
Berlin — Germany’s private sector economy saw a slight uptick in growth in August, driven primarily by the manufacturing sector, which experienced a rise in new orders, according to a survey on Thursday.
The HCOB Flash Germany composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 50.9 in August from 50.6 in July, marking a five-month high and beating a Reuters poll forecast of 50.2. A PMI reading above 50 indicates growth in activity.
Manufacturing led the expansion, with its output index climbing to 52.6 from 50.6 in July, reaching a 41-month high. This growth was supported by a solid increase in new orders, the fastest since March 2022, despite a slight decrease in export sales. In contrast, the services sector saw its business activity index fall to 50.1 from 50.6, a two-month low.
Employment across Germany continued to decline, with job cuts in manufacturing outpacing a slight increase in hiring in the services sector. This marks a continuation of the downward trend in employment since June last year. Reuters
Tesla plant in Germany evacuated
The logo of Tesla is seen on a store in Paris, France. Picture: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU
Frankfurt — Tesla has since Monday evacuated part of its plant in Germany after a fire broke out in a building processing battery packs, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Thursday, adding there were no injuries or environmental damage. Tesla was not immediately available for comment. Reuters
Ottobock seeks valuation of over €6bn
Picture: 123RF
Berlin — German prosthetics maker Ottobock is eying a valuation of more than €6bn as it plans to go public between late September and mid-October, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing financial and company sources.
Owner and chair Hans Georg Naeder and his family are likely to put 25%-30% of their shares up for sale in an initial public offering (IPO), but divesting in steps over time is also an option, the paper said.
Handelsblatt quoted CEO Oliver Jakobi as saying the company was ready for a potential IPO but would not elaborate. A company spokesperson said there had been no decision yet and declined further comment.
Separately, Ottobock on Thursday reported that first-half adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 30.5% to €180m on sales of €801m, helped by product launches and acquisitions. Reuters
KKR ahead in bid to buy Nissan’s Yokohama building
A man sits in front of the global headquarters of Nissan Motor in Yokohama, Japan. Picture: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON
Tokyo — KKR is the leading candidate to buy the Yokohama headquarters of carmaker Nissan Motor and has offered about ¥90bn ($610m), a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
KJR Management, a real estate unit owned by KKR, submitted the highest bid but negotiations were ongoing, said the person, who declined to be named because the matter was not public. A 10-year leaseback of the building is a condition of the sale, the source said. KKR and Nissan declined to comment. Reuters
