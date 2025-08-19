International business briefs: S&P credits tariffs for US AA+ rating

Xiaomi founder and CEO Lei Jun. Picture: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO
Beijing — A rise in sales of smartphones, especially in Southeast Asia, helped to boost Xiaomi’s second-quarter revenue by 30.5%, the smartphone and EV company said on Tuesday.
Revenue for the quarter ended June 30 was 116bn yuan ($16.16bn), beating the 114.7bn yuan average of 15 analyst estimates compiled by LSEG.
Adjusted net profit rose 75.4% year-on-year to 10.8bn yuan, exceeding the average estimate of 10.1bn yuan, according to LSEG data.
The world’s third-largest smartphone maker became the best-selling smartphone brand in Southeast Asia in the second quarter and took second place by shipments in Europe, it said. Reuters
Budweiser maker aims to expand US jobs
Picture: FRANCOIS LENOIR/REUTERS
Bengaluru — AB InBev said on Tuesday that it would invest $15m in its US brewery, at a time when President Donald Trump is pushing to boost domestic production. This move is part of AB InBev’s $300m investment announced in May to create and sustain manufacturing jobs in the US this year.
Several businesses across the globe have been ramping up investments and expanding their presence in the US to avoid tariffs and align with the Trump administration’s “Made in America” push.
AB InBev said the investment includes funding for supply chain infrastructure to transport its domestically grown ingredients to the St Louis brewery, and to get beer brands, including Budweiser and Bud Light, to consumers. Reuters
Databricks fundraising hits $100bn for AI acquisitions
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Bengaluru — Databricks said on Tuesday it was raising new funds that would value the data analytics firm at more than $100bn, less than a year after its previous round, as investor appetite for artificial intelligence companies remains strong.
The company expects to use the funds for AI acquisitions, as corporations and governments worldwide rush to leverage efficiencies from the nascent but rapidly evolving technology.
Databricks’ previous fundraising valued it at $62bn.Reuters
Medtronic to add two med-tech veterans to its board
A general view of the logo of Medtronic, a healthcare technology and pharmaceutical company, at their plant, in Galway, Ireland. Picture: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE
Bengaluru — Medtronic will add two new directors to its board and form new committees after Elliott Investment Management became one of its largest shareholders, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Shares of the medical-device maker gained 2.4% in premarket trading and the stock has risen more than 16% so far this year.
The company will add veteran med-tech executives John Groetelaars and Bill Jellison as independent directors, the report said. Reuters
S&P Global credits Trump tariffs for US AA+ rating
Standard and Poors. Picture: REUTERS
Washington — S&P Global on Monday affirmed its “AA+” credit rating on the US, saying the revenue from President Donald Trump’s tariffs will offset the fiscal hit from his recent tax-cut and spending bill.
Trump signed the massive package of tax-cut and spending bill, dubbed the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act”, into law in July. The bill, which delivered new tax breaks, also made Trump’s 2017 tax cuts permanent.
“Amid the rise in effective tariff rates, we expect meaningful tariff revenue to generally offset weaker fiscal outcomes that might otherwise be associated with the recent fiscal legislation, which contains both cuts and increases in tax and spending,” S&P said in a statement.
“At this time, it appears that meaningful tariff revenue has the potential to offset the deficit-raising aspects of the recent budget legislation.”
The US reported a $21bn jump in customs duty collections from Trump’s tariffs in July but the government budget deficit still grew nearly 20% in the same month to $291bn. Reuters
UK economy grows 2.2% above pre-pandemic peak
Picture: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS
London — Britain’s economy at the end of 2023 is now estimated to have been 2.2% bigger than its peak immediately before the coronavirus pandemic, up slightly from a previous estimate of 1.9%, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday.
The ONS said the revision followed a regular update to the way it calculates GDP including improved research & development data and changes to its measurement of the activity of large multinational companies.
“This work has had the effect of boosting pharmaceuticals and the manufacturing sector as their directly owned production abroad now counts towards UK GDP,” Craig McLaren, head of national accounts at the ONS, said in a blog. Reuters
IWG shares drop 15% on lower profit forecast
A person walks past a Spaces office workspace, an IWG brand, in the financial district of London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/SIMON NEWMAN
London — British office space provider IWG said on Tuesday it expects annual adjusted core profit to be towards the lower end of its forecast, sending shares 15% lower, despite an increased buyback target and higher first-half profit.
The company reiterated its overall forecast for adjusted core profit at $525m to $565m for the year, but said further investments in its managed and franchise segment could keep earnings at the lower end of its range.
IWG, the owner of the Spaces and Regus brands, posted a 6% rise in first-half adjusted core profit of $262m. It also announced a new share buyback target of at least $130m for 2025, compared with an earlier goal of $100m. Reuters
Maker of Swiss army knives seeks to escape tariffs
Picture: 123RF
Berlin — Victorinox, maker of Swiss army knives, is considering moving part of its production to the US to lessen the impact of import tariffs on its business, the company’s CEO told German business magazine WirtschaftsWoche.
“We are looking into carrying out directly on site individual processing steps at the end of the value chain, such as the final cleaning and packaging of commercial knives,” CEO Carl Elsener said in an interview published on Tuesday. “That would reduce the value of the goods on which we have to pay customs duty by 10% to 15%.”
Switzerland has been particularly hard hit by Washington’s trade policy under President Donald Trump, who earlier this month ratcheted up tariffs on Swiss imports to 39%. The US is an important market for Swiss machinery, watches and chocolate. Reuters
Home Depot starts retailers’ reporting on weak note
Reusable bags ared displayed at a Home Depot store in Manhattan in New York City, US. Picture: REUTERS/JEENAH MOON
Bengaluru — Home Depot missed analysts’ estimates for second-quarter sales and profit on Tuesday, as price-conscious homeowners reined in spending on large-scale renovations and focused on do-it-yourself projects.
The top US home improvement chain’s results kick off a busy earnings week for big-box retailers, including Walmart and Target, offering early clues on US consumer spending and how these companies are navigating the turbulence of President Donald Trump’s tariff policies. Home Depot and Lowe’s are grappling with soft demand as higher mortgage rates discourage home purchases.
Home Depot maintained its fiscal 2025 sales and profit targets. It expects overall sales growth of about 2.8% and adjusted per share profit to decline 2% from last year. It posted net sales of $45.28bn for the quarter ended August 3, compared with analysts’ estimate of $45.36bn, according to data compiled by LSEG. Reuters
Simplified EU scrutiny for DoorDash’s purchase
A DoorDash sign outside the New York Stock Exchange during the company's IPO in New York, the US. Picture: MICHAEL NAGEL/BLOOMBERG
Brussels — The planned $3.9bn takeover of Deliveroo by US meal delivery firm DoorDash will be reviewed under the EU’s simplified merger procedure, European Commission documents showed on Tuesday. The food delivery app companies reached a deal valuing Deliveroo at about £2.9bn in May.
The fact that the EU regulator is reviewing the merger under its simplified procedure usually means it does not see any competition concerns and that approval is probable. Deliveroo’s shares have weakened significantly since its 2021 debut as demand for online food delivery stagnated after the Covid pandemic. Reuters
Takeover creates local TV powerhouse in US
Picture: 123RF/PIOTR ADAMOWICZ
Bengaluru — Nexstar Media has agreed to buy smaller rival Tegna for $3.54bn, creating a local TV powerhouse that seeks to compete better with Big Tech and national media for advertising dollars. Tuesday’s deal will expand Nexstar’s presence in nine of the top 10 US markets, covering 80% of TV households in the country. That could provide the company, already the largest operator of regional US TV stations, with greater leverage in talks with advertisers and pay-TV distributors.
Nexstar owns or has partnered with others for over 200 stations, while Tegna owns 64. Their deal is the latest in a fast-consolidating US media industry, which is hoping for looser antitrust regulation under President Donald Trump. Reuters
iQIYI works on Hong Kong listing
Picture: 123RF/SERGEY RUSULOV
Hong Kong — Chinese video streaming platform iQIYI has hired Bank of America, CICC and JPMorgan to work on a second listing in Hong Kong, which could raise between $200m and $300m, said two people with knowledge of the matter.
The company plans to file its application in the third quarter, one of the sources said, adding that the listing could happen before the 2026 lunar new year in mid-February.
Both sources declined to be named because the information was private. Nasdaq-listed iQIYI, controlled by Chinese internet giant Baidu, declined to comment. Reuters
