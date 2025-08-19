Intel gets $2bn lifeline from SoftBank

Softbank and Intel logos appear in this illustration. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
San Francisco/Tokyo — Intel is getting a $2bn capital injection from SoftBank Group in a major vote of confidence for the troubled US chipmaker in the middle of a turnaround.
The equity investment, announced by the companies on Monday, is a lifeline for the once-iconic US firm that has struggled to compete after years of management blunders that left it with virtually no foothold in the booming artificial intelligence (AI) chip industry.
It will make SoftBank a top-10 shareholder of Intel and add to the Japanese tech investor’s ambitious bet on semiconductor and AI assets that includes the $500bn Stargate US data centre project.
SoftBank also held talks with Intel on buying its contract chipmaking business ahead of the investment announcement, Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing multiple people with knowledge of the talks.
Intel has invested billions of dollars in setting up a contract manufacturing business that has struggled to compete with Taiwan’s TSMC and barely attracted external customers.
“SoftBank’s investment helps, but it is not what is going to move the dial for Intel,” said Amir Anvarzadeh, Japan equity strategist at Asymmetric Advisors.
“It’s more to maintain this very good relationship he has with [US President Donald] Trump,” he said, referring to SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son.
The deal follows media reports last week that the US government may buy a stake in Intel, after a meeting between new CEO Lip-Bu Tan and Trump that was sparked by the president’s demand for Tan’s resignation over his ties to Chinese firms.
It also comes as Tokyo pledged a $550bn investment package into the US last month as part of a trade deal with Washington.
The Intel investment was not currently part of that package, a Japanese government source with knowledge of the negotiations said.
‘Critical role’
SoftBank’s decision to invest in Intel was not connected to Trump, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“This strategic investment reflects our belief that advanced semiconductor manufacturing and supply will further expand in the US, with Intel playing a critical role,” Son said in a statement.
It will pay $23 per Intel share, a slight discount to Monday’s closing price of $23.66.
SoftBank’s investment would come via a primary issuance of common stock by Intel and, based on the US company’s market capitalisation at close of trading on Monday, represent an equity stake of just less than 2%, an Intel spokesperson said.
The Japanese company would become the sixth largest investor in Intel, according to LSEG data.
SoftBank shares closed down 4% on Tuesday following the announcement, while Intel surged 6.6% in US premarket trading.
The Japanese company would take only an equity stake in Intel and would neither seek a board seat nor commit to buying Intel’s chips, the person familiar with the matter said.
Expensive shift
Intel has struggled financially and recorded an annual loss of $18.8bn in 2024, its first such loss since 1986, as it grapples with multiple challenges.
Its longtime rival AMD has been gaining share in Intel’s mainstay personal computer and server semiconductor markets, while its ambitious and costly plan for a chip contracting business has failed to take off.
The company was now considering a significant change to its contract chip manufacturing business to win major customers, Reuters reported last month, in a potentially expensive shift from its previous strategies.
SoftBank’s Son held talks with Tan since his appointment as Intel CEO in March to discuss a potential deal, according to FT’s Tuesday report.
They discussed a wide range of outcomes, including joint ventures with third parties or a minority investment similar to Monday’s announcement, according to the report.
The $2bn investment did not preclude a bigger deal over Intel’s foundry business in the future, the report said.
SoftBank and Intel did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on the report.
Large investments
“Intel’s dual role as designer and manufacturer/fabricator uniquely positions it as potentially the best platform in the US to compete with TSMC,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo.
Bloomberg News reported earlier on Monday that the US government was in talks to take a 10% stake in Intel.
SoftBank declined to provide more details on the Intel investment when asked to comment by Reuters.
Tan, a chip industry veteran who also served as a SoftBank board member before quitting in 2022, thanked Son for “the confidence he has placed in Intel with this investment”.
The Intel funding is the latest in the Japanese company’s run of large investment announcements in 2025, which include committing $30bn to ChatGPT maker OpenAI as well as leading the financing for Stargate.
