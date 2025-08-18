International business briefs: Tesla says Model Y L is ‘coming soon’

A Tesla Model Y on display in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/PETER CZIBORRA
Beijing — Tesla’s Model Y L is “coming soon”, the electric car company said on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Monday, having previously registered plans to introduce the new model in China.
The Model Y L is a six-seat version of its best-selling Model Y with a longer wheelbase. Tesla also shared a video of the new model in its Weibo post.
Tesla is refreshing its line-up in the face of growing competition that includes Xiaomi’s recently launched YU7. Reuters
Bayer reaches agreements with 200 in PCB case
The logo and flags of Bayer AG are pictured outside a plant of the German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Wuppertal, Germany. Picture: WOLFGANG RATTAY/REUTERS
Frankfurt — Bayer said on Monday it had reached agreements in principle with more than 200 plaintiffs to resolve the so-called Sky Valley Education Centre product liability cases related to the chemical PCB, but said payments were already reflected in recent financial reporting.
Bayer said in its statement that the terms of the agreements of its Monsanto unit over environmental pollution with PCB (polychlorinated biphenyls) were confidential and subject to approval of final settlement agreements by the parties.
The cost of the additional settlements was covered by the PCB litigation provision taken in the second quarter, it added.
Bayer shares extended gains after the news and were up 2.7% by 1.05pm GMT, reaching a two-week high. Reuters
China makes canola deal with Australia
A paddock containing a crop of canola ican be seen near a dirt road in Mallala, north of Adelaide, South Australia. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY
Singapore/Beijing — Chinese state-run trading firm Cofco has booked a cargo of about 50,000 tonnes of new-crop Australian canola, two traders said, just days after Beijing imposed temporary levies on top supplier Canada.
The purchase would mark China’s first imports from Australia since 2020 when Australia, the world’s second-largest canola exporter, was locked out of the Chinese market, largely due to phytosanitary restrictions.
Cofco has purchased the cargo for November-December shipment. at below $600 a tonne, including freight, the sources said.
On Friday, China’s ministry of agriculture & rural affairs granted seven GMO safety certificate approvals to Cofco Oils & Oilseeds Trading Co, a Cofco subsidiary, without disclosing specific details, an official website showed.
The ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters
Soho House to be taken private in $2.7bn deal
Soho House is seen on Greek street in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS
Bengaluru — A group of investors led by New York-based MCR Hotels is taking Soho House private for about $2.7bn, including debt, the members’ club operator said on Monday, sending its shares up 15% before the bell.
Soho’s shareholders will receive $9 a share, a 17.8% premium to the stock’s closing price of $7.64 on Friday.
Soho House has been public since 2021 but struggled financially, losing more than 46% of its market value since the company floated its shares in New York. It is valued at $1.49bn.
It had formed a special board committee in February 2024 to explore taking the company private. Reuters
MFE falls short in ProSieben deal amid rival offer
Picture: REUTERS/ANDREAD GERBERT
Munich — MediaForEurope (MFE) said on Monday it had secured 43.6% of shares in ProSiebenSat.1 through a tender offer, falling short of a majority in the Italian media group’s bid to take over its German peer.
MFE, owned by the family of late Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, reported the increased stake after the end of the acceptance period last Wednesday, with Czech investment company PPF also making a rival offer for the broadcaster.
MFE’s offer was not subject to any conditions, but only a majority stake would allow the suitor to consolidate ProSieben into its financial reporting.
ProSieben shareholders have another two weeks from Tuesday to tender their shares to the Italians.
The final result of PPF’s competing bid was not yet clear. The investor had secured 18.4% shortly before the deadline, which was also on Wednesday. Reuters
US home builder sentiment lowest since 2022
Picture: UNSPLASH/ JOSH OLALDE
Bengaluru — A gauge of US home builder sentiment fell unexpectedly in August, slipping back to its lowest level in more than two-and-a-half years.
More than a third of residential construction firms have cut prices and roughly two-thirds of them are offering some form of incentive to lure buyers sidelined by still-high mortgage rates and economic uncertainty.
The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell to 32, matching the lowest reading since December 2022, from 33 in July, the association said on Monday. Economists polled by Reuters had expected the sentiment score to improve to 34.
NAHB’s measure of current sales conditions declined, and an index tracking future sales expectations was unchanged. Buyer foot traffic, though, edged up to its highest level since May, though it remains at a low level. Reuters
US government in talks to buy 10% stake in Intel
Picture: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO
The Trump administration is in talks to take a 10% stake in Intel by converting some or all of the struggling company’s Chips Act grants into equity, Bloomberg News reported, citing a White House official and other people familiar with the matter.
Shares of Intel fell 3.8% on Monday, after rallying last week on hopes of US federal support. A 10% stake in the American chipmaker would be worth about $10bn.
Intel has been slated to receive a combined $10.9bn in Chips Act grants for commercial and military production, and the figure is roughly enough to pay for the government’s holding, according to the Bloomberg report on Monday. Reuters
Legence’s revenue rises as losses widen, IPO filing shows
Weight-loss drugs race gathers pace as Novo Nordisk debuts Wegovy in SA
Coach parent Tapestry shares slump as it trims profit outlook due to tariffs
Government urges Air Canada, union to reach a deal
International business briefs: British exports to US decline to three year low
Foxconn sees further robust AI demand as second quarter profit beats estimates
Norway bucks ‘Tesla shame’ trend despite Musk’s politics
Crypto exchange Bullish shares rocket more than 150% in New York debut
