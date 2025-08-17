Companies

WATCH: British American Tobacco on SA’s vape regulation plans

Business Day TV speaks to Johnny Moloto, corporate and regulatory head at BAT SA

17 August 2025 - 16:53
Stock image: 123RF

SA is moving to introduce laws regulating e-cigarettes. Business Day TV spoke to Johnny Moloto, corporate and regulatory head at British American Tobacco SA (Batsa), about the potential impact on the industry and investment, as well as the fight against SA’s huge illicit market.

ALSO READ:

Independent pharmacies back government’s plan to regulate vapes

It’s bait, says Independent Community Pharmacy Association as it calls for outright ban on flavours
National
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Time to protect our children: vaping industry must be regulated

Draft legislation has been in the pipeline since 2018, but is only now being considered by parliament
Opinion
1 month ago

Watchdog presses MPs to ease tobacco bill’s provisions on advertising vapes

Draft legislation does not allow companies to explain benefits of their products relative to tobacco, Advertising Regulatory Board says
National
2 months ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Interpreting BAT’s smoke signals

The tobacco giant will need to balance volume declines with pricing power in its core cigarette market — and keep growing its new category brands
Opinion
2 months ago

Deputy health minister takes aim at tobacco companies as more teens take up vaping

Government accuses tobacco industry of creating a new generation of nicotine addicts with e-cigarettes
National
2 months ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Still a taste for tobacco

British American Tobacco’s revenue remains clouded in smoke, despite its attempts to woo smokers away from cigarettes
Opinion
5 months ago
