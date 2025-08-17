SA is moving to introduce laws regulating e-cigarettes. Business Day TV spoke to Johnny Moloto, corporate and regulatory head at British American Tobacco SA (Batsa), about the potential impact on the industry and investment, as well as the fight against SA’s huge illicit market.
WATCH: British American Tobacco on SA’s vape regulation plans
Business Day TV speaks to Johnny Moloto, corporate and regulatory head at BAT SA
