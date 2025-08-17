Legence’s revenue rises as losses widen, IPO filing shows

The Blackstone logo near the scene of the mass shooting in Manhattan, New York City, on July 29 2025. Picture: REUTERS/Mike Segar
Bengaluru — Blackstone-backed engineering and maintenance service provider Legence revealed that losses nearly tripled in the first six months of 2025 in its paperwork for an initial public offering in the US.
The terms of the proposed public offering were not disclosed in the filing made public on Friday.
The US IPO market has seen a resurgence in activity with a flurry of companies coming forward to list their shares to tap growing investor confidence, after a slowdown in April due to trade policy changes.
Recent employment data points to a softer macroeconomic outlook but raises the chances of near-term rate cuts and lower volatility, potentially boosting positive IPO sentiment into autumn, said IPOX research associate Lukas Muehlbauer.
Transit-tech firm Via also publicly filed to go public in New York on Friday.
Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Bullish more than doubled in their New York debut earlier last week, while space tech firm Firefly Aerospace also received a blockbuster response earlier this month.
Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager, acquired Legence from private equity firm Gemspring Capital in 2020.
The San Jose, California-based company offers services for the built environment, including sustainability, consulting and green construction, helping clients reduce operating costs and carbon emissions.
Net loss attributable to the company came in at $26.5m on a revenue of $1.1bn in the first six months of 2025, compared with a loss of $8.8m on a revenue of $989.6m a year ago.
Over the years, Legence has bulked up through acquisitions of rivals such as Corporate Sustainability Strategies, P2S, AO Reed and OCI Associates.
Blackstone last month said it was preparing more companies to go public than any other time since the record IPO year of 2021.
Goldman Sachs and Jefferies are the lead book-running managers for the offering. The company intends to list its shares on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol LGN.
