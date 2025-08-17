International business briefs: Gemini files for US IPO

Bengaluru — Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini, founded by billionaire twins Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, on Friday made public its paperwork for a US initial public offering, joining a wave of digital asset companies seeking to tap public markets.
Terms of the offering were not disclosed.
Activity in the US IPO market has rebounded in recent months after a slowdown earlier in the year, caused by uncertainty over trade policy changes, with several new listings receiving an overwhelming response from investors.
Digital asset companies have also featured prominently in the IPO market in recent months, including blockbuster debuts from stablecoin issuer Circle and cryptocurrency exchange Bullish. Reuters
US Steel probes deadly explosion at coke plant
Bengaluru — US Steel Corporation said on Friday a fatal blast that killed two and injured 10 others at its Clairton Coke Works plant near Pittsburgh happened when flushing a gas valve, ahead of scheduled maintenance.
“Pressure built inside the valve, leading to valve failure and coke oven gas filling the area and ultimately exploding when finding an ignition source,” the company said.
US Steel added that the investigation into last Monday’s explosion is still in early stages and it will provide more information when possible.
The Clairton Coke Works is the largest coke manufacturing facility in the US, employing about 1,300 workers. It operates 10 coke oven batteries, which produce about 4.3-million tonnes of coke a year. Reuters
Fitch downgrades Spirit Airlines credit rating
Bengaluru — Fitch Ratings on Friday downgraded Spirit Airlines long-term credit rating to “CCC-” from “CCC+”, citing a high likelihood of near-term default.
“The downgrade reflects the heightened possibility that Spirit may be unable to avoid a default given its ongoing operating losses and declining liquidity,” Fitch said in its report.
The move follows Spirit’s warning earlier this week about “going concern” risks, just months after the carrier emerged from bankruptcy. The airline’s operations have been strained by weak domestic demand and shrinking cash reserves.
In its quarterly report last Monday, Spirit said elevated domestic capacity and softer leisure travel demand in the second quarter have created a tough pricing environment, further pressuring results.Reuters
Petrobras mulls deal in bid to re-enter ethanol sector
Sao Paulo — Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras is considering an investment in sugar and ethanol producer Raizen as a way to re-enter the ethanol market, local newspaper O Globo reported on Saturday, citing sources.
Petrobras had previously said it was eying a return to the ethanol sector after having announced in its 2017-21 strategic plan it would no longer produce biofuels, while Raizen is open to a new partner as it faces financial hurdles.
Petrobras and Raizen did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
O Globo said Petrobras could make a decision by year-end. The oil company is studying several options, including joining Raizen as a partner or buying assets from the firm, the report added. Reuters
EU aims to prevent US from targeting digital rules
Bengaluru — The EU is trying to prevent the US from targeting the bloc’s digital rules as both sides work through the final details of a delayed statement to formalise a trade deal reached last month, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
EU officials said disagreements over language relating to “non-tariff barriers”, which the US said include the digital rules, are among the reasons for the holdup of the statement, the newspaper said.
The statement had originally been expected days after the July announcement by EU president Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump, according to the FT.
The July deal imposed a 15% import tariff on most EU goods — half the initially threatened rate — and helped avert a broader trade war between the two allies, who together account for nearly a third of global trade. Reuters
Air Canada resumes flights as directive ends strike
Ottawa — Air Canada planned to resume flights on Sunday after the Canadian Industrial Relations Board (CIRB) acted on a directive from jobs minister Patty Hajdu to end a cabin crew strike that caused the suspension of about 700 daily flights.
The directive came after the government on Saturday moved to end the strike and require binding arbitration to break a contract impasse, an action that the country’s largest carrier had sought but unionised flight attendants fiercely opposed.
Thousands of Air Canada cabin crew walked off the job on Saturday for the first time since 1985, after months of negotiations over a new contract. In anticipation of the stoppage, the airline began cancelling flights on Friday, forcing more than 100,000 travellers to scramble for alternatives or stay put.
Air Canada said flights would restart on Sunday evening, but some would still be cancelled over the next seven to 10 days as the schedule stabilises and returns to normal.Reuters
