Stadio first-half earnings to rise as much as 32.7%
The private higher-education provider previously reported student numbers grew 8% to 50,878 for the half year
15 August 2025 - 10:01
Stadio Holdings expects is first half-earnings to rise as much as 32.7%.
The private higher-education provider said on Friday that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months ended June would be between 19.9c and 21.5c, or 22.8%-32.7% higher than a year ago...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.