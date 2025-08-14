Companies

International business briefs: British exports to US decline to three year low

14 August 2025 - 15:04
Saudi Arabia wealth fund takes hit from gigaprojects

A production facility is seen at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia. Picture: REUTERS/AHMED JADALLAH
Dubai — Saudi Arabia’s nearly $1-trillion sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has taken an $8 billion writedown on some of its most high-profile gigaprojects — vast developments meant to reshape the kingdom’s economy and image.

PIF valued gigaprojects on its books at 211-billion riyal ($56.24bn) since end-2024, more than 12% lower than the 241-billion riyal in 2023, the company said in its 2024 annual report released Wednesday.

The accounting move reflects cost overruns, delays and shifting market conditions for projects such as NEOM, the desert mega-city nearly the size of Belgium intended to house nearly 9-million people on the Red Sea.

NEOM has repeatedly faced implementation challenges and delays, with sources telling Reuters the project has been scaled back as the kingdom prioritises infrastructure essential to hosting global sporting events, such as the 2034 World Cup. Reuters

British exports to US decline to three year low

Containers are stacked on the deck of a container ship. Picture: REUTERS/LEON KUEGELER
London — British goods exports to the US fell to their lowest level in more than three years in June, according to official data published on Thursday that showed the hit from US President Donald Trump's initial import tariff blitz.

Sales of British goods to the US fell to £3.9 during the month, down by £0.7bn from May and about 20% lower than a monthly average of £4.9bn in 2024.

The last time Britain exported fewer goods to the US — including sales of precious metals which can be volatile — was in February 2022, the Office for National Statistics said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Trump agreed a trade deal which came into force on June 30 to cut high tariffs on cars and aerospace parts but leaves a 10% tariff on most exports with steel not yet covered. Reuters

Carlsberg misses interim profit, volume forecasts

Signs for Carlsberg are seen on beer taps at a bar in Copenhagen, Denmark. Picture: REUTERS/TOM LITTLE
London — Carlsberg missed half-year profit and volume forecasts on Thursday, with the Danish brewer warning it does not expect any improvement in the consumer environment for the rest of 2025.

The world’s third largest brewer behind AB InBev and Heineken nevertheless raised its full-year profit guidance, breaking with those rivals who opted to keep their forecasts unchanged as US tariffs drive uncertainties.

Volume growth or forecasts at all three brewers have disappointed in recent weeks as the sector battles with weak demand, tariff effects and poor weather, leaving investors fretting over growth.

Carlsberg, which makes Kronenbourg 1664, Tuborg and Somersby, said it had grown first-half organic operating profit by 2.3%, while organic volumes slipped 1.7% — putting it just behind analyst expectations on both measures. Reuters

Nigeria approves refinancing of electricity sector debt

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu. Picture: LEWIS JOLY/REUTERS
Lagos — Nigeria has approved a phased plan to refinance 4-trillion naira ($2.61bn) in electricity sector debt to help stabilise the nation’s ailing power industry and improve supply, its finance minister said.

The debt, primarily owed to 27 power generation companies for outstanding invoices between 2015 and 2023, has stifled investment in the industry and worsened chronic power outages in Africa’s most populous nation.

President Bola Tinubu pledged to settle the claims after a recent verification. He approved the plan on Wednesday.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting in the capital, Abuja, finance minister Olawale Edun said the refinancing would be executed within three to four weeks under the oversight of the debt management office. Reuters

Thyssenkrupp cuts sales outlook on weak demand

A view of the ThyssenKrupp headquarters in Essen, Germany. Picture: REUTERS/JANA RODENBUSCH
Frankfurt/Düsseldorf — German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp cut its full-year outlook for investments and sales on Thursday, blaming weak demand for its products as US President Donald Trump’s import tariffs disrupt global trade of vehicles, machines and building materials.

The company, with a broad portfolio that includes steelmaking and submarine production, now expects sales to fall by 5% to 7% during its financial year to September 30. It previously expected sales to drop by up to 3%.

Thyssenkrupp said that the introduction of tariffs had curbed international trade and hit global supply chains, and that things could get worse should the conflict in the Middle East escalate further. Reuters

Aviva reports rise in half-year operating profit

An Aviva logo sits on the window of the company head office in London, Britain. Picture: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON
Bengaluru — British insurer Aviva raised its interim dividend on Thursday after reporting a 22% jump in half-year operating profit, driven by strong growth in UK & Ireland general insurance premiums and higher wealth net flows.

The company, which closed a £3.7bn takeover of smaller rival Direct Line in July, said it would provide more details on Direct Line and the effect of the deal on its targets in November.

Aviva, which also provides wealth and retirement services, said it expected some areas of rate softening in the second half of the year for its general insurance business, but its wealth and health divisions were expected to grow further. Reuters

