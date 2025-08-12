AdvTech flags earnings uptick on African expansion
The education investor expects HEPS to have continued a steady ascent this year
12 August 2025 - 12:19
Private education investor AdvTech is set to post stronger first-half earnings driven by sustained momentum and its ongoing African expansion.
In a trading update on Tuesday, the group said it expected headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 110.3c-115.3c, up 13%-18% from the first half of last year...
