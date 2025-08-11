US video platform and cloud services provider Rumble is considering an offer of about $1.17bn for German AI cloud group Northern Data, according to statements from both companies.
Rumble said on Sunday that a deal would give it control of Northern Data’s GPU-rich cloud business, Taiga, and its large-scale data centre arm, Ardent, with plans to integrate both into its own operations.
The Taiga cloud unit holds a large inventory of Nvidia GPU chips, including about 20,480 H100s and more than 2,000 H200s.
Northern Data said on Monday that its board is evaluating Rumble’s potential offer and is open for further discussions.
Rumble is considering offering 2.319 shares for each Northern Data share, both companies said.
The proposed offer values Northern Data at about $18.3 per share, based on Reuters calculations, and represents a discount of about 32% to the German company’s last closing price in Frankfurt.
Reuters calculated the potential total deal value at about $1.17bn.
Higher valuation
A deal on the new terms would result in Northern Data shareholders owning about 33.3% of Rumble’s shares.
Both companies said that a final offer, if made, is expected to be at a higher valuation.
Stablecoin platform Tether, the majority shareholder of Northern Data, has expressed support for the transaction, according to the statements.
A potential offer assumes that Northern Data’s crypto mining unit will be divested before the completion of the deal, with proceeds from the sale used to reduce the existing loan extended by Tether to Northern Data.
“Following consummation of the potential transaction, Tether would become an important customer of Rumble, with a multiyear commitment to purchase GPUs,” Rumble said.
However, the companies said there is no certainty that the discussions will ultimately result in a formal offer for the German group.
Rumble mulls $1.2bn bid for Northern Data
German AI cloud firm’s majority shareholder, stablecoin platform Tether, supports the deal
US video platform and cloud services provider Rumble is considering an offer of about $1.17bn for German AI cloud group Northern Data, according to statements from both companies.
Rumble said on Sunday that a deal would give it control of Northern Data’s GPU-rich cloud business, Taiga, and its large-scale data centre arm, Ardent, with plans to integrate both into its own operations.
The Taiga cloud unit holds a large inventory of Nvidia GPU chips, including about 20,480 H100s and more than 2,000 H200s.
Northern Data said on Monday that its board is evaluating Rumble’s potential offer and is open for further discussions.
Rumble is considering offering 2.319 shares for each Northern Data share, both companies said.
The proposed offer values Northern Data at about $18.3 per share, based on Reuters calculations, and represents a discount of about 32% to the German company’s last closing price in Frankfurt.
Reuters calculated the potential total deal value at about $1.17bn.
Higher valuation
A deal on the new terms would result in Northern Data shareholders owning about 33.3% of Rumble’s shares.
Both companies said that a final offer, if made, is expected to be at a higher valuation.
Stablecoin platform Tether, the majority shareholder of Northern Data, has expressed support for the transaction, according to the statements.
A potential offer assumes that Northern Data’s crypto mining unit will be divested before the completion of the deal, with proceeds from the sale used to reduce the existing loan extended by Tether to Northern Data.
“Following consummation of the potential transaction, Tether would become an important customer of Rumble, with a multiyear commitment to purchase GPUs,” Rumble said.
However, the companies said there is no certainty that the discussions will ultimately result in a formal offer for the German group.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: June output data will give a view of growth picture
MTN Uganda shrugs off changes in mobile termination rates
Oil slips as traders watch US-Russia talks on Ukraine
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.