AdvTech lifts presence in Kenya with acquisition of Nairobi academy
The group recently introduced a new executive role to oversee the company’s operations as it expands its international footprint
07 August 2025 - 08:20
Private education investor AdvTech has increased its presence in East Africa with the acquisition of Regis Runda Academy in Kenya.
The group has expanded its Makini Schools offering in Nairobi, by acquiring Regis Runda Academy for KSh1.23bn, or about R172m, it said in a statement on Thursday...
