Companies

Nvidia urges US against location verification, reiterates its chips have no backdoors

AI chip giant emphasises there’s no such thing as a ‘good’ secret backdoor — only dangerous vulnerabilities

06 August 2025 - 14:24
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo
Picture: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo/File Photo

Beijing — Nvidia has published a blog post reiterating that its chips did not have backdoors or kill switches and appealed to US policymakers to forgo such ideas saying it would be a “gift” to hackers and hostile actors.

The blog post, published on Tuesday in both English and Chinese, comes a week after the Chinese government summoned the US artificial intelligence (AI) chip giant to a meeting saying it was concerned by a US proposal for advanced chips sold abroad to be equipped with tracking and positioning functions.

The White House and both houses of US Congress have proposed the idea of requiring US chip firms to include location verification technology with their chips to prevent them from being diverted to countries where US export laws ban sales.

The separate bills and White House recommendation have not become a formal rule, and no technical requirements have been established.

“Embedding backdoors and kill switches into chips would be a gift to hackers and hostile actors. It would undermine global digital infrastructure and fracture trust in US technology,” Nvidia said. It had said last week its products have no backdoors that would allow remote access or control.

A backdoor refers to a hidden method of bypassing normal authentication or security controls.

Nvidia emphasised that “there is no such thing as a ‘good’ secret backdoor — only dangerous vulnerabilities that need to be eliminated.”

Reuters

Alphabet unit, Nvidia mull investments in AI start-up Vast Data

New funding round could value the firm as high as $30bn, say sources
Companies
3 days ago

China concerned about possible security risk in Nvidia H20 chips

This casts doubt on the US company’s sales prospects in China, weeks after a US export ban was reversed
Companies
6 days ago

Nvidia orders 300,000 H20 chips for China, boosting TSMC production

Trump administration reversed an April ban on H20 sales this month but export licences still pending
Companies
1 week ago

Apple posts better-than-expected earnings as iPhone sales soar

CEO Tim Cook attributes part of sales jump to buying ahead of tariffs
Companies
5 days ago

US and China tariff truce holds, but Trump has final say

Failure of world’s two biggest economies to reach a deal holds grave consequences for global economy
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Shoprite to exit Malawi after 25 years
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Just Share slams Woolworths’ staff benefits as ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Capitec enters cross-border remittances market ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
IDC’s R2bn ArcelorMittal loan headache
Companies / Industrials
5.
Pick n Pay confirms appointment of former ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.