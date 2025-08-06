AMD, Super Micro fall as AI data centres weigh on revenue

The AMD logo and a decreasing stock graph are seen in this illustration taken on August 3 2025. REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/FILE
Bengaluru — Shares of chip company Advanced Micro Devices and server maker Super Micro Computer tumbled in premarket trading on Wednesday after the companies posted underwhelming results in their data centre segments, shaking investor confidence in their AI growth narratives.
AMD dropped 7% while Super Micro plummeted about 17%. The sell-off comes as chipmakers face mounting headwinds, including weak demand, rising inventories and the threat of new US tariffs on semiconductor imports, expected as early as next week.
Last month, ASML, the world’s biggest supplier of chip-making equipment, and TSMC, the world’s main producer of advanced AI chips, and mobile chip designer Qualcomm also cautioned about tariff-related uncertainty.
Analysts said that given the strength of the overall server market, Super Micro’s disappointing results likely reflect market share losses to larger rivals SMCI peer Dell down about 3%.
US restrictions
AMD’s data centre unit, which includes its Instinct AI chips and server processors (CPUs), posted a 14% revenue rise to $3.2bn in the second quarter, slightly below market expectations.
“AI outlook did not show the sort of upside some investors were looking for,” said Jefferies analysts.
In contrast, Nvidia’s data centre segment jumped 73% to $39.11bn in its first quarter.
Chipmakers have benefited from Big Tech’s AI spending spree, as these chips power their massive AI infrastructure, that has propelled AMD’s shares to surge more than 40% this year.
In a post-earnings conference call, AMD CEO Lisa Su said the company’s AI chip revenue declined year on year because of the US restrictions on export of its MI308 chips to China.
The company noted progress on export licence reviews for the chips, but gave no clear timeline for lifting the restrictions.
“Potential addback of MI308 revenues from lifting of export restrictions also appears to be more muted than market expectations,” HSBC said.
Nvidia chip delays
Super Micro missed fourth-quarter estimates as it competes with larger rivals in AI server hardware, with execution missteps and Nvidia chip delays weighing on its performance.
Analysts said any weakness in the high-expectation AI space tends to spark sharp investor backlash.
“We expect better chip availability this fiscal year compared to the last two quarters, which will help us grow better,” Super Micro CEO Charles Liang said on the post-earnings call.
JPMorgan analysts noted that AI remains the “pre-eminent driver of sales growth,” with more than 70% of fourth-quarter revenue tied to AI platforms.
Super Micro, seen as a proxy for Nvidia, and larger rival Dell have benefited from rising demand for AI servers, but the high cost of producing them and tough competition have pressured their margins.
“Gross margin impact (for Super Micro this quarter) remains unclear,” BofA analysts noted.
AMD commands a higher forward price-to-earnings multiple of 32.39, compared with SMCI that trades at a more modest 19.69.
AMD, Super Micro fall as AI data centres weigh on revenue
Chipmakers face weak demand, rising inventories and the threat of new US tariffs on semiconductor imports
Reuters
