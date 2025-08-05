Strong markets boost JSE’s first-half profits
Group CEO Leila Fourie says while newer segments remain in their build phase, they are aligned to long-term demand
05 August 2025 - 10:51
Elevated equity market activity has boosted the JSE Limited’s first-half profits, and its infrastructure modernisation programme is ahead of schedule.
The JSE, which is Africa’s largest stock exchange operator, said on Tuesday that revenue grew 11.8% to R1.65bn in the six months ended June, while net profit after tax was up 13.2% to R557.8m...
