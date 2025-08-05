Pan African confirms it has arrested about 4,000 illegal miners in past year
Gold miner says it faces ‘ongoing problem with illegal miners in Barberton’ due to the terrain and ore body
05 August 2025 - 11:22
SA gold miner Pan African Resources says it has arrested about 4,000 illegal miners at its underground operations in Mpumalanga over the past year.
The group has been in the headlines this week after police detained 494 illegal miners as they resurfaced from its Sheba mine in Barberton, Mpumalanga. ..
