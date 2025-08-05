JSE scans tech and data for M&A deals
05 August 2025 - 10:51
JSE Ltd is pursuing acquisitions in information services and technology to bolster its nontrading revenue — which accounts for more than a third of total income — but only if the price is right, according to its boss.
“Businesses that we’re targeting would be in information services or data. They could be in technology or infrastructure provision. It would all be in some way related to our core,” CEO Leila Fourie said in an interview with Business Day after Africa’s deepest capital market issued its half-year earnings report...
