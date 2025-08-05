Intel struggles with quality of latest chip, sources say

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan at the company's annual manufacturing technology conference in San Jose, California in April thi year. Picture: LAURE ANDRILLON/Reuters
San Francisco — The production process that Intel hoped would pave the way to winning manufacturing deals and restore its edge in mass produce high-end, high-margin chips is facing a big hurdle on quality as it puts newer technologies to the test, according to two people briefed on the matter.
For months, Intel has promised investors for months that it would increase manufacturing using a process it calls 18A. It spent billions of dollars developing 18A, including the construction or upgrades of several factories, with the goal of challenging Taiwan’s chip-making heavyweight, TSMC.
Intel wants to round out its business designing chips that it largely makes in-house and TSMC helps it produce, with a contract manufacturing business that can compete with this key supplier.
But whether Intel revives advanced chip production in the US and gets its contract foundry on solid footing depends on closing the technology gap with TSMC. Early tests disappointed customers last year, but Intel has said its 18A is on track to make its “Panther Lake” laptop semiconductors at high volume starting in 2025, which include next-generation transistors and a more efficient way to deliver power to the chip.
The chipmaker has hoped that producing such an advanced in-house chip would increase external interest in its foundry at a time when new CEO Lip-Bu Tan has explored a big shift to course-correct that fledgling business.
Yet only a small percentage of the Panther Lake chips printed via 18A have been good enough to make available to customers, said the two people, who were briefed on the company’s test data since late last year. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because Intel did not authorise them to disclose such information.
A matter of yield
This percentage figure, known as yield, means Intel may struggle to make its high-end laptop chip profitably in the near future.
Yield may inch up or down as a foundry optimises its manufacturing process. Companies calculate yield in a variety of ways, which can make this critical data a moving target, the two people and two additional sources with knowledge of Intel’s manufacturing operation said.
Yields generally “start off low and improve over time”, Intel’s CFO David Zinsner said in interview on July 24.
For Panther Lake, “it’s early in the ramp”, he said. In a statement on July 30, Intel added: “Our performance and yield trajectory gives us confidence this will be a successful launch that further strengthens Intel’s position in the notebook market.”
Intel in the past has aimed for a yield above 50% before increasing production because starting any earlier risked damaging its profit margin, three of the sources said.
Intel typically does not make the lion’s share of its profit until yields reach about 70% to 80%, key for a chip as small as Panther Lake where many defects would make it a tough sell, the three people said.
Tall order
Profit also flows from market expansions and building up factory output, Intel said. An immense yield increase by the time of Panther Lake’s fourth-quarter launch would be a tough task, the two people with knowledge of Intel’s manufacturing operation said. But without such a jump, Intel may have to sell some chips at a lower profit margin or at a loss, the two sources briefed on test data said.
Panther Lake is “fully on track”, Intel said in its July 30 statement. The company did not specify the yield threshold at which its chips become profitable, but has warned it could exit leading-edge manufacturing entirely if it does not land external business for 14A, which is 18A’s next-generation successor.
An Intel Panther Lake Core Ultra 300 chip on display in Taipei, Taiwan in May this year. Picture: ANN WANG/Reuters
Intel’s 18A process involved big manufacturing changes and introduced newer technologies all at once, such as a next-generation transistor design and a feature that would improve the delivery of energy to a chip.
That created manufacturing risks due to the complexity of fabricating chips, three of the sources said. Intel took on this challenge to close the performance gap with TSMC, but its aggressive timeline for a rollout of unproven systems set it up for failure, the two people briefed on the company’s test data said. One likened the effort to a “Hail Mary” football pass.
‘Risk production’
In April, Intel said it had started a crucial step towards printing Panther Lake chips via 18A known as “risk production”. The company also displayed several laptops it said used Panther Lake chips at the Taiwan Computex expo in May.
But problems have persisted.
One way chip manufacturers gauge progress is to measure the number of defects per area of a chip, which can vary based on a semiconductor’s design. Relative to industry standards, the Panther Lake chips had about three times too many defects for Intel to start high-volume production, the two sources briefed on test data said.
By late last year, only about 5% of the Panther Lake chips that Intel printed were up to its specifications, the sources said. The yield has since risen to about 10%, said one of the sources, who cautioned that Intel could claim a higher number if it counted chips that did not hit every performance target.
In the interview with Reuters, Zinsner disputed those figures and said “yields are better than that”. He did not give a number for July or late 2024, and Intel declined to provide that data.
“Our expectation is every month they’ll get better and better, such that we’re at a yield level that is good for production-level Panther Lake at the end of the year,” Zinser said. “I wouldn’t say that margins are accretive even at those yield levels, so we still have to make improvement.”
Tan has tapped supply-chain contacts more than usual for Intel and has given them data to help improve chip yields, Zinsner said. For now, Intel remains partly dependent on TSMC to make its in-house designed chips. An Intel executive said in June that Nova Lake, a chip it is planning after Panther Lake, will be made partly on TSMC, too.
Intel struggles with quality of latest chip, sources say
New production process said to be failing to deliver required standards for semiconductors
San Francisco — The production process that Intel hoped would pave the way to winning manufacturing deals and restore its edge in mass produce high-end, high-margin chips is facing a big hurdle on quality as it puts newer technologies to the test, according to two people briefed on the matter.
For months, Intel has promised investors for months that it would increase manufacturing using a process it calls 18A. It spent billions of dollars developing 18A, including the construction or upgrades of several factories, with the goal of challenging Taiwan’s chip-making heavyweight, TSMC.
Intel wants to round out its business designing chips that it largely makes in-house and TSMC helps it produce, with a contract manufacturing business that can compete with this key supplier.
But whether Intel revives advanced chip production in the US and gets its contract foundry on solid footing depends on closing the technology gap with TSMC. Early tests disappointed customers last year, but Intel has said its 18A is on track to make its “Panther Lake” laptop semiconductors at high volume starting in 2025, which include next-generation transistors and a more efficient way to deliver power to the chip.
The chipmaker has hoped that producing such an advanced in-house chip would increase external interest in its foundry at a time when new CEO Lip-Bu Tan has explored a big shift to course-correct that fledgling business.
Yet only a small percentage of the Panther Lake chips printed via 18A have been good enough to make available to customers, said the two people, who were briefed on the company’s test data since late last year. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because Intel did not authorise them to disclose such information.
A matter of yield
This percentage figure, known as yield, means Intel may struggle to make its high-end laptop chip profitably in the near future.
Yield may inch up or down as a foundry optimises its manufacturing process. Companies calculate yield in a variety of ways, which can make this critical data a moving target, the two people and two additional sources with knowledge of Intel’s manufacturing operation said.
Yields generally “start off low and improve over time”, Intel’s CFO David Zinsner said in interview on July 24.
For Panther Lake, “it’s early in the ramp”, he said. In a statement on July 30, Intel added: “Our performance and yield trajectory gives us confidence this will be a successful launch that further strengthens Intel’s position in the notebook market.”
Intel in the past has aimed for a yield above 50% before increasing production because starting any earlier risked damaging its profit margin, three of the sources said.
Intel typically does not make the lion’s share of its profit until yields reach about 70% to 80%, key for a chip as small as Panther Lake where many defects would make it a tough sell, the three people said.
Tall order
Profit also flows from market expansions and building up factory output, Intel said. An immense yield increase by the time of Panther Lake’s fourth-quarter launch would be a tough task, the two people with knowledge of Intel’s manufacturing operation said. But without such a jump, Intel may have to sell some chips at a lower profit margin or at a loss, the two sources briefed on test data said.
Panther Lake is “fully on track”, Intel said in its July 30 statement. The company did not specify the yield threshold at which its chips become profitable, but has warned it could exit leading-edge manufacturing entirely if it does not land external business for 14A, which is 18A’s next-generation successor.
Intel’s 18A process involved big manufacturing changes and introduced newer technologies all at once, such as a next-generation transistor design and a feature that would improve the delivery of energy to a chip.
That created manufacturing risks due to the complexity of fabricating chips, three of the sources said. Intel took on this challenge to close the performance gap with TSMC, but its aggressive timeline for a rollout of unproven systems set it up for failure, the two people briefed on the company’s test data said. One likened the effort to a “Hail Mary” football pass.
‘Risk production’
In April, Intel said it had started a crucial step towards printing Panther Lake chips via 18A known as “risk production”. The company also displayed several laptops it said used Panther Lake chips at the Taiwan Computex expo in May.
But problems have persisted.
One way chip manufacturers gauge progress is to measure the number of defects per area of a chip, which can vary based on a semiconductor’s design. Relative to industry standards, the Panther Lake chips had about three times too many defects for Intel to start high-volume production, the two sources briefed on test data said.
By late last year, only about 5% of the Panther Lake chips that Intel printed were up to its specifications, the sources said. The yield has since risen to about 10%, said one of the sources, who cautioned that Intel could claim a higher number if it counted chips that did not hit every performance target.
In the interview with Reuters, Zinsner disputed those figures and said “yields are better than that”. He did not give a number for July or late 2024, and Intel declined to provide that data.
“Our expectation is every month they’ll get better and better, such that we’re at a yield level that is good for production-level Panther Lake at the end of the year,” Zinser said. “I wouldn’t say that margins are accretive even at those yield levels, so we still have to make improvement.”
Tan has tapped supply-chain contacts more than usual for Intel and has given them data to help improve chip yields, Zinsner said. For now, Intel remains partly dependent on TSMC to make its in-house designed chips. An Intel executive said in June that Nova Lake, a chip it is planning after Panther Lake, will be made partly on TSMC, too.
Reuters
AI drives huge increase in use of Arm-based chips
IBM announces new line of ‘power-efficient’ data centre chips and servers
New Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan eyes shift in chip manufacturing business
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: What good is AI if it can’t do good?
China concerned about possible security risk in Nvidia H20 chips
GenAI gains ground in SA but governance lags
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.