Companies

Trump brothers’ blank-cheque firm files for $300m US IPO

New investment vehicle backed by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jnr is the latest in a series of family ventures

04 August 2025 - 21:31
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Donald Trump Jnr and Eric Trump. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA
Donald Trump Jnr and Eric Trump. Picture: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

Bengaluru — New America Acquisition I Corp, a blank-cheque firm backed by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jnr, on Monday filed for an initial public offering (IPO) of up to $300m in the US.

The move is the latest in a series of ventures by US President Donald Trump’s family, including a meme coin launched in January and World Liberty Financial, a crypto company partly owned by the president.

The Trump brothers have also expanded their holdings across golf courses, hotels, telecom and crypto miners, ventures which they say echo the president’s policies and agendas.

The special purpose acquisition company (Spac), a vehicle previously used by the family to launch firearms retailers and media firms, aims to merge with businesses headquartered or primarily operating in the US, it said in a filing.

The Spac will “play a meaningful role in revitalising domestic manufacturing, expanding innovation ecosystems, and strengthening critical supply chains”, the filing added.

Since taking office, Trump has unravelled decades of trade relationships in pursuit of protectionist trade measures that he believes are necessary for national security.

Eric and Trump Jnr will both serve on the advisory board for New America, receiving a combined 5-million shares in the company.

Media veteran Kevin McGurn will lead the company. He declined a Reuters request for comment.

Dominari Securities President Kyle Wool, whose firm is an underwriter for this offering, is also on the board.

Spacs are shell companies that use their IPO proceeds to merge with a private company, thereby taking it public while avoiding the regulatory scrutiny of a traditional listing.

New America said it would offer 30-million units in its IPO priced at $10 each, aiming to list on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reuters 

Crypto sector heads for mainstream adoption on new stablecoin law

Legislation requires tokens to be backed by the dollar
Markets
2 weeks ago

American Bitcoin, backed by Trump’s sons, to go public

Move is the latest in a series of crypto ventures by the Trump family
Companies
2 months ago

Democratic legislator scuttles key hearing as Trump’s crypto ventures raise tension

Maxine Waters objects due to concerns about Trump ventures as House panels due to discuss legal regime
World
2 months ago

Ethical concerns as Trump’s meme coin makes nearly $100m in fees

CIC Digital, a Trump affiliate, among entities receiving trading fees from the $Trump token
World
5 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Shoprite to exit Malawi after 25 years
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
IDC’s R2bn ArcelorMittal loan headache
Companies / Industrials
3.
Anglo and Peabody lock horns over R69bn coal deal ...
Companies / Mining
4.
STOCKWATCH: Tech solutions firm iOCO begins share ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
SA’s overlooked mid-corporates are quietly ...
Companies

Related Articles

Crypto sector breaches $4-trillion on US legislation

World

Crypto sector heads for mainstream adoption on new stablecoin law

Markets

American Bitcoin, backed by Trump’s sons, to go public

Companies

Democratic legislator scuttles key hearing as Trump’s crypto ventures raise ...

World / Americas

Ethical concerns as Trump’s meme coin makes nearly $100m in fees

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.