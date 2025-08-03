Delta Air vows not to use AI for personal pricing

Washington — Delta Air Lines said on Friday it will not use AI to set personalised ticket prices for passengers after facing sharp criticism from US legislators and broad public concern.
Last week, Democratic senators Ruben Gallego, Mark Warner and Richard Blumenthal said they believed the Atlanta-based airline would use AI to set individual prices, which would “likely mean fare price increases up to each individual consumer’s personal ‘pain point’.”
Delta said it has not used AI to set personalised prices but previously said it plans to deploy AI-based revenue management technology across 20% of its domestic network by the end of 2025 in partnership with Fetcherr, an AI pricing company.
“There is no fare product Delta has ever used, is testing or plans to use that targets customers with individualised prices based on personal data,” Delta told the senators in a letter on Friday, seen by Reuters. “Our ticket pricing never takes into account personal data.”
Senators praised Delta’s commitment not to use AI for personal pricing but expressed many questions and want more details about what data Delta is collecting to set prices.
“Delta is telling their investors one thing, and then turning around and telling the public another,” Gallego said. “If Delta is in fact using aggregated instead of individualised data, that is welcome news.”
Delta declined to comment on Gallego’s statement.
The senators cited a comment in December by Delta president Glen Hauenstein that the carrier’s AI price-setting technology is capable of setting fares based on a prediction of “the amount people are willing to pay for the premium products related to the base fares.”
Last week, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said using AI to set ticket prices could hurt consumer trust.
“This is not about bait and switch. This is not about tricking,” Isom said on an earnings call, adding “talk about using AI in that way, I don’t think it's appropriate. And certainly from American, it’s not something we will do.”
Democratic legislators Greg Casar and Rashida Tlaib last week introduced legislation to bar companies from using AI to set prices or wages based on Americans’ personal data and would specifically ban airlines raising individual prices after seeing a search for a family obituary.
They cited a Federal Trade Commission staff report in January that found “retailers frequently use people’s personal information to set targeted, tailored prices for goods and services — from a person’s location and demographics, down to their mouse movements on a webpage.”
The commission cited a hypothetical example of a consumer profiled as a new parent who could intentionally be shown higher-priced baby thermometers and collect behavioural details to forecast a customer’s state of mind.
Delta said airlines have used dynamic pricing for more than three decades, in which pricing fluctuates based on a variety of factors such as overall customer demand, fuel prices and competition, but not a specific consumer’s personal information.
“Given the tens of millions of fares and hundreds of thousands of routes for sale at any given time, the use of new technology like AI promises to streamline the process by which we analyse existing data and the speed and scale at which we can respond to changing market dynamics,” Delta’s letter said.
Delta Air vows not to use AI for personal pricing
US senators want more details about what data the airline is collecting to set prices
Reuters
