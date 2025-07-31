Miway’s 6% overturn ratio is one of the industry’s lowest, ombud report shows

Miway has recorded one of the lowest overturn ratios (also referred to as resolved ratio) across the short-term insurance industry at just 6%. That’s according to the recently released National Financial Ombud Scheme SA (NFO) 2024 Annual Report.

The overturn ratio reflects the percentage of complaints escalated to the ombud where the insurer’s initial decision is deemed to have been incorrect. In other words, a low overturn ratio indicates that the insurer is making sound decisions upfront, a strong indicator of fairness and reliability.

Burton Naicker, CEO of Miway, says the result reflects the company’s consistent and sound claims approach. “An overturn ratio of 6% — well below non-life industry overturn ratio of 16.5%, as per the NFO 2024 Annual Report — affirms the quality and fairness of our claims decisions, something we pride ourselves on. It also means that our clients are getting the right responses and feedback the first time around, reducing the need for external intervention.”

The NFO, a newly unified body that amalgamates the former ombud schemes for short-term insurance, long-term insurance, banking and credit, published its inaugural annual report covering over 20,000 resolved cases across the financial services industry. Of these, more than R328m was awarded to consumers who had been treated unfairly, with over R94m linked to the non-life (short-term) division alone.