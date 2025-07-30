Companies

WATCH: AECI’s international operations boost first-half earnings

Business TV speaks to group CEO Holger Riemensperger

30 July 2025 - 19:34
AECI CEO Holger Riemensperger. Picture: SUPPLIED
AECI CEO Holger Riemensperger. Picture: SUPPLIED

AECI has more than doubled its headline earnings per share during its first half. The diversified chemicals solutions company has attributed the jump to the growth of its international operations. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in more detail with CEO Holger Riemensperger.

Business Day TV unpacked the performance in more detail with CEO Holger Riemensperger.

