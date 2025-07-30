AECI has more than doubled its headline earnings per share during its first half. The diversified chemicals solutions company has attributed the jump to the growth of its international operations. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in more detail with CEO Holger Riemensperger.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: AECI’s international operations boost first-half earnings
Business TV speaks to group CEO Holger Riemensperger
