Brimstone forecasts HEPS to rise up to 42%, boosted by Sea Harvest
Increase in earnings attributed to higher profitability from key food investment and reduced operating costs
30 July 2025 - 19:47
Brimstone expects an increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the half-year to end-June, helped by profitability at Sea Harvest, Brimstone’s key food investment.
In a statement on Wednesday, the company said headline earnings per share were expected to rise 32%-42%, reaching 95.1-102.3c, compared with 71.9c previously. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.