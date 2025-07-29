SA’s overlooked mid-corporates are quietly delivering

While macro forecasts dominate headlines and investor briefings, a construction firm in the Eastern Cape is quietly adding another shift to its operations. A citrus packhouse in Limpopo is installing new cold storage. And a manufacturing company outside Durban is finalising a deal to acquire a long-time competitor.

These are not state-backed giants or early-stage ventures; they are part of SA’s overlooked middle, and they may hold the key to our economic recovery.

Mid-corporate businesses tend to sit just above SMEs and just below the institutional corporate world. They don’t often appear in policy speeches or media commentary. But behind the scenes they are building, hiring, expanding and investing — often with little fanfare. They are big enough to scale, nimble enough to move fast, and deeply connected to the communities in which they operate. Yet they remain largely absent from national economic planning.

A segment that defies labels

It’s a segment that defies labels. These firms typically generate R800m-R10bn in annual turnover. Some go higher; most are privately owned — often family-led and unlisted. Many have been around for decades, evolving with their sectors and growing region by region. And others are scaling fast, stepping into new markets and investing in people and systems to support their next chapter.

In SA there are about 3,000-3,500 businesses in this category. They are not marginal players but industrial hubs, regional employers and contributors to GDP. Yet they continue to operate in a kind of strategic blind spot — too big for small-business policy and too nuanced for standardised corporate service models.

What growth looks like

What sets this segment apart is its appetite for growth. For many, that growth is acquisition-driven. Bolt-on deals are becoming increasingly common, particularly in sectors undergoing consolidation. These are not speculative moves; they are strategic investments aimed at strengthening core offerings, expanding geographic reach or securing key capabilities.

But the risks are real, from overpaying to integration failure. That is why access to high-quality advisory support, capital structuring and sector-specific insight is so critical.

Access to trusted advice and the right capital structure can make the difference between a well-executed acquisition and a costly misstep. For mid-sized corporate firms this often means leaning on sector-specific insights and experienced advisers who understand the financial and emotional stakes at play. It’s not about off-the-shelf solutions, but about partnerships grounded in real-world business dynamics.

Organic growth remains just as important. Many of these firms are looking inward to sharpen their value propositions, improve operational efficiency or deepen client relationships. Data and analytics are proving invaluable — they help companies move beyond intuition to identify underserved markets, recalibrate pricing strategies and make smarter investment decisions.

With the right tools, even simple frameworks such as the Boston Consulting Group Matrix, a tool used to evaluate a business’s strategic positioning, can become powerful levers for performance.

Another common growth lever is expansion into new territories or client segments. But entering unfamiliar markets brings complexity. Regulations change, labour dynamics shift and capital risk increases. Here, too, data and digital platforms are making it easier for businesses to test new ideas, validate demand and expand incrementally. It’s a lower-cost and lower-risk way to grow, and many mid-corporates are using this route to good effect.

A call for recognition and support

What binds all these growth strategies together is the need for partnership. Not just transactional support, but long-term relationships. These businesses are not looking for one-size-fits-all products; they are looking for institutions that understand their history, their risk appetite and their ambitions, and are willing to walk the journey with them.

This is also where public policy and economic strategy need to evolve. Too often, mid-corporates are invisible in national discourse, with government recovery plans tending to focus on large-scale infrastructure or relief for small businesses. But the firms building new facilities in Bloemfontein, expanding logistics corridors through Gqeberha, or exporting precision components from Gauteng, are rarely mentioned. And yet they are delivering measurable growth.

These businesses do not need special treatment. They need thoughtful, relevant support. That might mean better access to specialist funding. It might mean streamlined engagement on trade and regulation. Or it might simply mean being recognised and resourced as a critical economic tier, not just a residual category between SME and corporate.

They are already investing. They are already scaling. They are already contributing. All they need is for the rest of the system to catch up.

* About the author: Herman De Kock is executive: mid-corporate coverage at Nedbank Commercial Banking.

This article was sponsored by Nedbank.