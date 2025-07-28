Sea Harvest flags earnings boost driven by fishing and dairy
The company attributes growth to higher international prices for Cape hake, improved catch rates and solid milk flow
28 July 2025 - 19:20
Sea Harvest, a leading player in the SA fishing and aquaculture industry, expects an increase in its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the half-year to end-June, driven by strong international demand and operational improvement across key business segments.
According to the company’s updated trading statement on Monday, the group expects to report HEPS of 93.4-95.8c, an increase of 88%-93% compared to the HEPS of 50c in the previous comparable period. ..
