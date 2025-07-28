International business briefs: EC says Temu is breaking EU rules

Kampala — Uganda’s government will sell a 25-year bond for the first time next week, its longest-dated debt instrument yet, as it seeks to extend the maturity of its debt portfolio and limit cash flow pressures, a senior central bank official said on Monday.
Currently the lengthiest government bond on sale has a maturity of 20 years.
“Borrowing long-term has an advantage that the cash pressure is reduced but also the costs tend to be lower compared to the short-term,” Jimmy Apaa, director for financial markets at the East African country’s central bank, told Reuters.
Uganda is following in the footsteps of neighbouring Kenya, which has also sought to lengthen the maturity of its debt to manage financing pressures. Reuters
Ireland’s GDP 12.5% higher than a year ago
People walk their dogs on Sandymount beach as construction cranes are visible on new high rise buildings in the distance, in Dublin, Ireland. Picture: REUTERS/CLODAGH KILCOYNE
Dublin — Ireland’s GDP fell 1% in the second quarter from the previous three months but was 12.5% higher than the same period a year ago, a preliminary estimate published by the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.
Irish officials prefer to rely on other data and caution against using GDP to gauge economic growth, as the latter is routinely distorted by foreign multinationals. The measure is still used to calculate Ireland’s share of activity across the eurozone, however.
Irish GDP jumped 7.4% quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of the year and 20% year-on-year due to a surge in pharmaceutical exports to the US ahead of threatened tariffs, inflating the average growth rate across the eurozone. Reuters
EC says Temu is breaking EU rules with illegal goods
Shein and Temu app icons are seen in this illustration. File photo: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
Brussels — The European Commission on Monday said Chinese online marketplace Temu was breaking EU rules by not doing enough to prevent the sale of illegal products through its platform.
The EU’s findings could ultimately lead to a fine of up to 6% of Temu’s annual global turnover, the commission said. “Evidence showed that there is a high risk for consumers in the EU to encounter illegal products on the platform,” it said in a statement about Temu.
“Specifically, the analysis of a mystery shopping exercise found that consumers shopping on Temu are very likely to find non-compliant products among the offer, such as baby toys and small electronics.
“The commission said Temu’s risk assessment was inadequate as it was based on general industry information, not on the specifics of its platform. It said that if the commission’s preliminary findings were ultimately confirmed, Temu would be found in breach of the Digital Services Act. Reuters
Indian refiner sues Microsoft over service suspension
Microsoft's logo at its headquarters in Redmond, Washington, the US. Picture: MATT MILLS MCKIGHT/REUTERS
New Delhi — Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy said on Monday it has started legal proceedings against Microsoft following the abrupt and unilateral suspension of critical services by the US-headquartered software giant.
“Microsoft is currently restricting Nayara Energy’s access to its own data, proprietary tools and products — despite these being acquired under fully paid-up licences,” the refiner said in a statement. Reuters
Musk urged to block transnational Starlink criminals
Elon Musk. Picture: POOL via REUTERS/PATRICK PLEUL
Washington — A Democratic senator on Monday urged SpaceX CEO Elon Musk to block transnational criminal groups in Southeast Asia for using the Starlink satellite internet service to commit fraud against Americans.
Senator Maggie Hassan cited recent reports that Starlink is being used to facilitate fraud against Americans by a broad range of transnational criminal organisations operating “scam compounds” in Southeast Asia.
“The US treasury department’s financial crimes enforcement network said these groups defrauded Americans out of billions of dollars,” she added.
Scam networks in Myanmar, Thailand, Cambodia and Laos, however, have apparently continued to use Starlink despite service rules permitting SpaceX to terminate access for fraudulent activity,” Hassan wrote. Reuters
Russian airline grounded by pro-Ukrainian hackers
An Airbus A321-211 aircraft of Russian airline Aeroflot with registration VP-BOE is pictured on a long term parking at Cointrin airport in Geneva, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
Moscow — Russian airline Aeroflot was forced to cancel dozens of flights on Monday after a shadowy pro-Ukrainian hacking group claimed responsibility for what it said was a crippling cyberattack.
The national carrier did not provide further details about the cause of the problem or how long it would take to resolve, but departure boards at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport turned red as flights were cancelled at a time when many Russians take their holidays.
The Kremlin said the situation was worrying, and prosecutors confirmed the airline’s problems were the result of a hack and opened a criminal investigation.
A statement purporting to be from a hacking group called Silent Crow said it had carried out the operation together with a Belarusian group called Cyberpartisans BY, and linked it to the war in Ukraine.
“Glory to Ukraine! Long live Belarus!” said the statement, whose authenticity Reuters could not immediately verify.
Silent Crow has previously claimed responsibility for attacks this year on a Russian real estate database, a state telecom company, a large insurance firm, the Moscow government’s IT department and the Russian office of South Korean car maker KIA. Reuters
