The 2025 SAVCA Venture Capital Survey shows that Southern Africa ended 2024 on a high, recording R13.35bn in active investments across 1,325 deals. Tech and healthcare led the way, with a notable shift towards Series A funding, suggesting growing investor confidence. Business Day TV spoke to Stephan Lamprecht, the founder of management consultancy VS Nova, for more insights.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Venture capital thrives despite uncertainties
Business Day TV speaks to Stephan Lamprecht from VS Nova
The 2025 SAVCA Venture Capital Survey shows that Southern Africa ended 2024 on a high, recording R13.35bn in active investments across 1,325 deals. Tech and healthcare led the way, with a notable shift towards Series A funding, suggesting growing investor confidence. Business Day TV spoke to Stephan Lamprecht, the founder of management consultancy VS Nova, for more insights.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.