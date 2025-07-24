Companies

WATCH: Venture capital thrives despite uncertainties

Business Day TV speaks to Stephan Lamprecht from VS Nova

24 July 2025 - 16:13
The 2025 SAVCA Venture Capital Survey shows that Southern Africa ended 2024 on a high, recording R13.35bn in active investments across 1,325 deals. Tech and healthcare led the way, with a notable shift towards Series A funding, suggesting growing investor confidence. Business Day TV spoke to Stephan Lamprecht, the founder of management consultancy VS Nova, for more insights.

