Sasko is owned by Pioneer Foods. Picture: SUPPLIED
Business Day TV visits Sasko’s bakery in KwaZulu-Natal to speak to general manager Cornel Vermeulen about the size of SA’s bread market, Sasko’s growth under PepsiCo and the journey towards becoming the continent’s first $1bn brand.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Inside SA’s bread market
Business Day TV speaks to Cornel Vermeulen, general manager at Sasko
Business Day TV visits Sasko’s bakery in KwaZulu-Natal to speak to general manager Cornel Vermeulen about the size of SA’s bread market, Sasko’s growth under PepsiCo and the journey towards becoming the continent’s first $1bn brand.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.