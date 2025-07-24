Companies

WATCH: Inside SA’s bread market

Business Day TV speaks to Cornel Vermeulen, general manager at Sasko

24 July 2025 - 20:12
by Business Day TV
Sasko is owned by Pioneer Foods. Picture: SUPPLIED
Business Day TV visits Sasko’s bakery in KwaZulu-Natal to speak to general manager Cornel Vermeulen about the size of SA’s bread market, Sasko’s growth under PepsiCo and the journey towards becoming the continent’s first $1bn brand.

