Steinhoff offshoot Ibex drops court bid over forfeiture of R6bn in settlement with Bank
Company sells Pepkor shares for about R28bn after high court lifts prohibition as part of deal
24 July 2025 - 19:41
Ibex, formerly Steinhoff, has dropped its legal challenge to the forfeiture of more than R6bn to the state in a settlement that ended its long-running dispute with the SA Reserve Bank over infringements of the country’s exchange control rules.
The Bank on Thursday said it had reached a settlement with Ibex, which included the prohibition on Ibex to trade in Pepkor shares, ending the costly dispute...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.