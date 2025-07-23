Adcock shares climb 24% on bid by Indian company
The Natco Pharma deal will result in the SA drugmaker delisting from the JSE and operating as a privately held company
23 July 2025 - 14:22
Indian pharmaceutical company Natco Pharma has made an offer to take local drug producer Adcock Ingram private in a deal worth R75 per ordinary share.
After the acquisition, Bidvest, Adcock Ingram’s controlling shareholder, would retain a 64.25% stake, while Natco Pharma would hold the rest, Adcock said on Wednesday...
