Sanral secures R7bn loan from NDB to fund toll projects
The loan will support projects in the toll portfolio, in particular the key economic corridors along the N2/N3 in KZN and the N1
22 July 2025 - 09:30
The SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) has concluded a loan agreement to the value of R7bn with the New Development Bank (NDB) to support various projects in the toll portfolio.
The group said on Tuesday that it followed the approval in March 2024 of a R16.5bn borrowing limit, which included a R7bn guarantee for the NDB loan...
