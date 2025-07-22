Reinet’s NAV falls 4.6% in June quarter
The decline reflects decreases in the estimated fair value of some of its investments
22 July 2025 - 08:58
Johann Rupert-chaired investment vehicle Reinet’s net asset value declined 4.6% in the quarter ended June, reflecting decreases in the estimated fair value of some of its investments.
Net asset value of €6.6bn at end-June reflects a decrease of €316m from €6.9bn at end-March, while NAV per share amounted to €36.30 from €38.04, the group said on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.