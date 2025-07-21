International business briefs: X says French probe ‘politically motivated’

A pizza comes out of the oven at Domino's Pizza restaurant in Los Angeles, California, US. Picture: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON
Bengaluru — Domino’s Pizza surpassed analysts’ expectations for second quarter US same-store sales on Monday, driven by new items on the menu and promotions, amid persisting macroeconomic uncertainties.
The world's largest pizza chain added items such as the Parmesan-stuffed crust pizza to its list, and attracted value-conscious consumers through deals under its rewards programme. That partly helped cushion the effect from US President Donald Trump’s on-and-off tariff policy and the ensuing trade war.
Domino’s posted a 3.4% rise in same-store sales in the US for the quarter ended June 15, exceeding analysts’ average estimate of a 2.21% rise, according to data compiled by LSEG. That marked its first beat in five quarters. Reuters
Musk's X says French probe 'politically motivated'
X logo at the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in San Francisco, California. Picture: CARLOS BARRIA/REUTERS
Paris — Elon Musk’s social media platform X on Monday accused French prosecutors of launching a “politically motivated criminal investigation” that threatens its users’ free speech, denying all allegations and saying it would not comply with the probe.
Earlier this month, Paris prosecutors stepped up a preliminary probe into X for suspected algorithmic bias and fraudulent data extraction, enlisting police to investigate alleged wrongdoing by the company or its executives.
“Based on what we know so far, X believes that this investigation is distorting French law to serve a political agenda and, ultimately, restrict free speech,” the social network posted on its Global Government Affairs account.
“For these reasons, X has not acceded to the French authorities' demands, as we have a legal right to do.” Reuters
Dakar — Australia-based AVZ Minerals, which holds a majority stake in the contested Manono lithium project in the Democratic Republic of Congo, said on Monday a new deal between Kinshasa and US-backed KoBold Metals to develop part of the project breaches an existing international arbitration order.
The DRC government said on July 18 it had signed an agreement with KoBold to jointly develop the southern section of the Manono lithium and tin deposit, one of the world’s largest untapped sources of the battery metal.
The agreement commits the Congolese government to support KoBold’s plan to acquire and develop the Roche Dure deposit at Manono, effectively positioning the California-based firm as Kinshasa’s preferred partner to unlock the stalled project. Reuters
Britain to launch review on raising state pension age
Britain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: POOL via REUTERS/KIN CHEUNG
London — Britain on Monday said it would launch a review into raising the state pension age — a factor for the public finances — at the same time as a fresh look at contributions by workers towards their retirement.
“Alongside reviving the Pensions Commission, I am also announcing the launch of the next statutory government review of state pension age,” work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall said in a statement.
The state pension age is 66. The previous government said in 2023 that an increase in the state pension age to 67 would be phased in during 2026-28 and that a further review on raising the age to 68 would take place within two years after the next election, which was held in 2024.
Under 2014 legislation, Britain’s government must undertake a review every six years that considers demographic and economic factors affecting retirement age. Reuters
Verizon lifts profit forecast on higher earnings
Picture: 123RF/TOMASZ WYSZOLMIRSKI
Bengaluru — Verizon raised the lower end of its annual profit forecast on Monday, as strong demand for its higher-tier plans powered better-than-expected earnings in the second quarter.
Shares of the US telecom major rose 4% in premarket trading.
The company posted a 2.2% rise in wireless service revenue as more users opted for its add-ons such as access to streaming service such as Netflix.
The carrier has launched price-lock promotions and broadband-wireless bundles to retain users as competition intensifies from AT&T and T-Mobile, as well as aggressive offers from broadband providers Comcast and Charter.
However, Verizon posted a surprise drop of 9,000 monthly bill-paying wireless subscribers in the April-June period, reeling from user churn after price hikes in January. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting an increase of 13,000 subscribers. Reuters
Daimler Truck 'could exit manufacturing in China'
A sign showing the name of German truck maker Daimler is pictured at the IAA truck show in Hanover. Picture: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER
Bengaluru — Daimler Truck CEO Karin Radstrom has said the group will not rule out an exit from manufacturing in China as the company navigates US tariffs and a global down cycle, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
“Basically we’re looking at everything,” Radstrom told the newspaper when asked about the company’s future in China. Reuters
