Figma eyes $13.7bn valuation in New York listing

Cloud-based design platform could inject fresh momentum into the tech listings market

21 July 2025 - 15:31
by Niket Nishant
Raindrops on a sign for Wall Street outside the New York Stock Exchange in Manhattan, New York, the US. Picture: MIKE SEGAR/REUTERS
Bengaluru — Figma is targeting a valuation of $13.65bn in its US initial public offering, as the cloud-based design software firm prepares for a debut that could inject fresh momentum into a tech listings market already roaring back to life.

The San Francisco-based company, along with some investors, is eyeing proceeds of up to $1.03bn through a sale of nearly 37-million shares priced at $25-$28 each, it said on Monday.

The listing could be a major milestone for Figma, coming more than a year after its $20bn sale to Adobe was terminated due to regulatory hurdles in Europe and the UK.

While investors have been eager for new share sales for months, the uncertainty sparked by President Donald Trump’s tariffs kept a major recovery in check.

However, an equities rally and a bunch of strong debuts recently are helping lift the overhang. Figma will start trading close on the heels of stablecoin giant Circle, which debuted with eye-popping gains last month and has continued surging since.

As a major technology player that appears supportive of bitcoin, Figma has already draw attention on social media discussion.

The company had about $70m invested in Bitwise’s bitcoin exchange-traded fund since March 31 and intends to allocate a further $30m to bitcoin, its filing showed.

Figma is a cloud-based design platform that allows users to collaboratively create and edit apps, websites and software interfaces.

Its customers include ServiceNow, Workday and SAP. Its revenue rose 46% in the first three months of 2025 while net income jumped three-fold.

“Figma’s product is its primary marketing engine. Its collaborative nature fosters viral, bottoms-up adoption, leading to a best-in-class sales efficiency,” said Tomasz Tunguz, founder of venture capital firm Theory Ventures.

The company has also signalled it may take “big swings” with mergers & acquisitions , with co-founder and CEO Dylan Field saying it is prepared to “make decisions that may not seem immediately rational.”

Figma expects to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FIG”. Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Allen & Co and JPMorgan are among the underwriters for the offering.

Reuters

