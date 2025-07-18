Companies

PODCAST | Deep dive into Hytera’s critical comms business in SA

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mark Zheng, MD for Hytera Southern Africa

18 July 2025 - 14:53
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Mark Zheng. MD for Hytera Southern Africa. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The development of critical communications in SA is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight. Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mark Zheng, MD for Hytera Southern Africa.

Hytera is a provider of professional or critical communications technologies and solutions, with 90 offices worldwide serving 120 countries. 

Critical communications refers to the systems and technologies used to ensure reliable, secure and instant communication in situations where failure or delay could result in serious consequences, such as loss of life, major financial loss, or disruption of essential services.

Common uses are in areas such as emergency services, military and defence, utilities and transport, and public safety networks.

Join the discussion:

Zheng outlines ways in which Hytera uses new smart technologies to augment and improve its systems. With voice, video and data capabilities, he says the company provides faster, safer and more versatile connectivity for its business and mission critical users.

In SA, the company has worked with partners such as Altron Nexus and its clients include the likes of Anglo American. 

Through the discussion, the executive talks about Hytera’s business, development of critical communications, partners in SA, trends and new technologies being used to improve the offering. 

The company recently held its first summit on African soil, in SA, highlighting the progress made in markets such as Johannesburg and Cape Town. 

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

Subscribe for free: Simplecast | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

